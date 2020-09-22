Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds and Bass Drops wired earphones have been launched in India. Brought by the Infinix sub-brand, the Snokor iRocker Stix are true wireless (TWS) earbuds with a stem design while the Snokor Bass Drops are standard wired earphones. The iRocker Stix are offered in two colour variants and the Bass Drops are available in three colour options. Both the earphones cater to the budget-conscious market and offer impressive specifications.

Snokor iRocker Stix TWS, Snokor Bass Drops wired earphones: Price in India, availability

The Snokor iRocker Stix TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 1,499 and are available in black and white colour options. The earbuds will go on sale today, September 22, via Amazon. On the other hand, the Snokor Bass Drops earphones are priced at Rs. 449 and are offered in Black, Green, and Red colour options. The earphones will be launched tomorrow, September 23.

Snokor iRocker Stix TWS specifications, features

The iRocker Stix TWS earbuds by Snokor pack 14.2mm dynamic bass boost drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android or iOS devices. The earbuds feature an independent chip design that helps in seamless switching between single or double earphone modes. The earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, providing clear vocals in low, mid and high range frequencies.

The earbuds weigh four grams each and come in a square-shaped case. The iRocker Stix TWS earbuds have multifunctional button control that can be used to play/pause tracks. Pressing it twice switches to the next song, and tapping it thrice returns to the previous track. Pressing and holding the button activates the voice assistant. The iRocker Stix TWS are backed by a 40mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a 300mAh battery, offering a total playtime of 16 hours. The case can be fully charged in 1.5 hours via its USB Type-C port.

Snokor Bass Drops wired earphones features

Using 14.3mm bass boost drivers, the Snokor Bass Drops wired earphones feature one-button control that can be used to play/ pause music with one click and twice for changing to the next song. It can be used to receive and decline calls as well. Holding down the button for two seconds will activate the voice assistant.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000?

