  • Snokor iRocker Gods TWS with 13mm Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

Snokor iRocker Gods TWS with 13mm Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999

The iRocker Gods will be available via Flipkart starting October 15.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 12 October 2020 14:46 IST
The TWS pair has a low latency mode for gaming

Highlights
  • iRocker Gods TWS earbuds launched in India for Rs. 1,999
  • The pair supports Bluetooth 5.0 and voice commands to Google and Siri
  • The earbuds claim to deliver four hours of playback with a single charge

Snokor by Inifinix has launched a new pair of true wireless earphones in its iRocker series. The pair, called the iRocker Gods, comes in a stem design and has a charging case clearly inspired by the Apple AirPods. This is the second TWS pair in the iRocker series — after the iRocker Stix — and has been launched in a single white colour. Both pairs add more options to the increasingly cluttered budget segment of the TWS market in India.

Snokor iRocker Gods Price in India

The iRocker Gods at Rs 1,999 are priced a little higher than their similarly featured cousin, the iRocker Stix, which are available via Amazon and Flipkart for Rs. 1,499. The iRocker Gods will only be sold on Flipkart initially starting from October 15. Both pairs compete with the likes of the recently launched Redmi 2C available for Rs. 1,299 on Amazon.

Snokor iRocker Gods Specifications

The iRocker Gods' stem-like earbuds come with 13mm dynamic drivers with bass boost. The earbuds weigh 4.2gm each and can be controlled individually. The pair supports Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected with a compatible device by flipping the case open. The TWS pair comes with an IPX5 rating that is effective against sweat and water splashes. They also have a dedicated low-latency mode for gaming and supports voice commands to Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

Each touch-controlled earbud carries a 35mAh battery that is claimed to deliver four hours of playback. The charging case with its 500mAh battery can add another 18 hours to it. Infinix claims that the Snokor iRocker Gods can be fully charged in two hours.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snokor iRocker Gods, Snokor iRocker, iRocker Gods price in India, iRocker Gods specifications
Oppo A53s Surfaces on Amazon With Pricing Details; Oppo A73 5G Tipped Online
Comment
 
 

