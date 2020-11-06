Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Skullcandy Spoke true wireless earbuds have launched in India as the latest offering from the company. The earbuds are IPX4 certified for water and dust resistance, and claim to offer up to 14 hours of battery life with the charging case. They come with a sleek charging case to keep the earbuds, which also has an LED indicator to ascertain the need for charging. The Skullcandy Spoke true wireless earbuds come with touch controls to play/ pause music and answer/ reject calls.

Skullcandy Spoke TWS price in India, sale

The Skullcandy Spoke true wireless earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 7,999, but they are currently listed on the company website for just Rs. 2,999. Skullcandy says that this price cut is part of a limited-time launch offer. The earbuds are already on sale, and are available in a single True Black colour option.

Skullcandy Spoke TWS features

As mentioned, the Skullcandy Spoke true wireless earbuds claim to come with up to 14 hours of battery life. This is inclusive of the charging case, which is touted to offer 10 hours of battery life, whereas the earbuds offer four hours of battery life on a single charge.

Skullcandy Spoke comes with controls for calls, music change, volume level, active assistant, and EQ modes. Skullcandy also offers the ability to use just one earbud with its new Go Solo feature — if the user prefers, and keep the other one in the case. The Skullcandy Spoke is IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant and is a ‘noise isolating fit' that ensures quality audio experience ‘without excess whitenoise'.

The Skullcandy Spoke earbuds are bundled with two years of warranty. It supports Bluetooth v5, has an 8mm driver diameter, and a frequency response is between 20Hz to 20KHz. The weight of the earbuds is listed to be at 57 grams.

