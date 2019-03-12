Skullcandy is a young company in the audio space as compared to many of the established names, having been founded in 2003 in the United States. The brand's positioning and design language indicates a modern approach to personal audio products, with unique colours and pop culture-inspired styling. Skullcandy has now launched its latest product in India, the Skullcandy Push. The Push is a pair of truly wireless earphones that come with its own charging case, and is priced at Rs. 9,999. The earphones are available at various offline and online retailers across the country starting today.

The Skullcandy Push is the company's first truly wireless audio product, and is the latest in a trend that is seeing various headphone makers get into the truly wireless product segment. The segment was popularised by the Apple AirPods, which although not the first such product, brought the concept to widespread attention. Skullcandy has been in the wireless headphone space for a while now, and the Push is among the most affordable options from a top audio brand.

The earbuds of the Skullcandy Push are water resistant, and run on Bluetooth version 4.2. The frequency response range is listed as 20-20,000Hz, and battery life is claimed to be up to 12 hours between both the earbuds and the charging case. The earbuds are said to run for 6 hours on a single charge, and the case can top up the battery of both buds once over, providing an additional six hours of charge. You also get Skullcandy's FitFin ear gel fittings for a more secure fit.

Skullcandy also recently launched the Riff Wireless headphones in India, which is priced at Rs. 5,999. We will be bringing you the review of the Skullcandy Push very soon, so stay tuned.

