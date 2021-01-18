Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Skullcandy Jib True TWS earbuds are available with a price tag of Rs. 2,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2021 18:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Jib True TWS earbuds come with IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance

Highlights
  • Skullcandy Jib True TWS earbuds are available online in India
  • The earbuds come in two distinct colour options
  • Skullcandy’s latest earbuds include 40mm drivers

Skullcandy has launched the Jib True truly wireless (TWS) earbuds with up to 22 hours of battery life. The new earbuds by the American company comes in an IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant build. The earbuds also come with dual microphones that are touted to help provide an enhanced voice calling experience — alongside enabling wireless music playback. The Skullcandy Jib True earbuds can also work solo. This means that you can either wear the pair or just one earpiece to save some battery. The Skullcandy Jib True will compete against the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds that are identically priced in the country. The earbuds are also likely to take on the likes of the Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Q that are popular in the affordable TWS segment.

Skullcandy Jib True price in India

Skullcandy Jib True price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999. The earbuds come in Blue and True Black colour options and are available for purchase through the Skullcandy website.

Skullcandy Jib True specifications

The Skullcandy Jib True earbuds feature 40mm drivers with an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz. There are controls to adjust volume, skip tracks, take voice calls, or activate Google Assistant or Siri, all without taking out the connected phone. The company has also used a noise-isolating fit that comes through a silicone tip. The earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and are compatible with both Android devices and the iPhone.

In terms of battery life, the Skullcandy Jib True earbuds can last for six hours on a single charge, while the bundled case provides additional 16 hours of usage. This brings the total 22 hours of battery life, which is two hours more than the 20-hour usage promised by the OnePlus Buds Z. However, unlike the OnePlus offering, Skullcandy hasn't defined whether it has provided any fast charging support on the Jib True. The new earbuds weigh 228 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Skullcandy Jib True price in India, Skullcandy Jib True specifications, Skullcandy Jib True, Skullcandy, TWS earbuds
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 True Wireless Earphones With Voice Assistant, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched
Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Nio Design, Colour Leaked in Live Images
  2. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  3. Apple Extends Display Service Program for MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years
  4. Oppo A12 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  5. Redmi K40 Series Tipped to Have More Than 1 Phone With Snapdragon 888 SoC
  6. Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. Amazon Prime Video Series Tandav Accused of ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 True Wireless Earphones With Voice Assistant, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched
  3. Motorola Capri Plus Listed on NBTC Certification Site as Moto G30: Report
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Bring Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M31s, iPhone 12 mini, and Others
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 11 Based One UI 3.0: Report
  6. Honor V40 Launch Postponed to January 22, Official Renders, Hands-on Images Surface Online
  7. Don't Join WhatsApp, Use a Different App if Terms Not Acceptable, Says Delhi High Court
  8. Redmi K40 Series to Have More Than 1 Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hints Executive
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Gets Another Update to Improve Touchscreen Stability: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Flagship Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com