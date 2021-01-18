Skullcandy has launched the Jib True truly wireless (TWS) earbuds with up to 22 hours of battery life. The new earbuds by the American company comes in an IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant build. The earbuds also come with dual microphones that are touted to help provide an enhanced voice calling experience — alongside enabling wireless music playback. The Skullcandy Jib True earbuds can also work solo. This means that you can either wear the pair or just one earpiece to save some battery. The Skullcandy Jib True will compete against the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds that are identically priced in the country. The earbuds are also likely to take on the likes of the Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Q that are popular in the affordable TWS segment.

Skullcandy Jib True price in India

Skullcandy Jib True price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999. The earbuds come in Blue and True Black colour options and are available for purchase through the Skullcandy website.

Skullcandy Jib True specifications

The Skullcandy Jib True earbuds feature 40mm drivers with an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz. There are controls to adjust volume, skip tracks, take voice calls, or activate Google Assistant or Siri, all without taking out the connected phone. The company has also used a noise-isolating fit that comes through a silicone tip. The earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and are compatible with both Android devices and the iPhone.

In terms of battery life, the Skullcandy Jib True earbuds can last for six hours on a single charge, while the bundled case provides additional 16 hours of usage. This brings the total 22 hours of battery life, which is two hours more than the 20-hour usage promised by the OnePlus Buds Z. However, unlike the OnePlus offering, Skullcandy hasn't defined whether it has provided any fast charging support on the Jib True. The new earbuds weigh 228 grams.

