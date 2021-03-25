Technology News
  • Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours Battery Launched in India

Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours Battery Launched in India

Skullcandy Indy ANC earphones are now available for pre-orders on the company’s website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 March 2021 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Indy ANC come with IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance

Highlights
  • Skullcandy Indy ANC have music controls on both earbuds
  • The earphones come in case that supports wireless charging
  • Skullcandy Indy ANC earphones feature an ambient mode

Skullcandy Indy ANC, the company's first active noise canceling (ANC) true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, have been launched in India. These earphones come with a customisable Audiodo Personal Sound feature via the Skullcandy App for a tailored listening experience. Furthermore, the earphones come equipped with the Tile tracker that can be used to locate the device in case they are misplaced. They also offer ambient listening mode and are claimed to offer up to 19 hours of total battery life with ANC on.

Skullcandy Indy ANC price in India, availability

Skullcandy Indy ANC earphones are priced at Rs. 10,999 in India. They will be available in True Black colour. Those who wish to purchase the earphones can now pre-book them on Skullcandy website.

Skullcandy Indy ANC specifications

Indy ANC are Skullcandy's first TWS earphones that feature active noise cancellation. These earphones can be connected with Skullcandy App for Audiodo Personal Sound feature that can be used to customise sound as per users' listening preference. This feature analyses the hearing in the users' left and right ear, then automatically adjusts the audio to optimal levels.

The Skullcandy Indy ANC earphones come with IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance and feature 12mm dynamic driver. Both the earpieces have full media controls and comes with Bluetooth 5.0.

The Skullcandy Indy ANC earphones offer ambient listening mode that can be activated by tapping and holding the main sensor. This allows the ambient noise to seep in and lets users have a conversation. Tap and hold again to turn noise canceling back on. They come with Tile tracker support and can be found by using the Tile app in case they get misplaced.

Skullcandy claims that each earbud is capable of offering up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC on, and up to 9 hours of runtime with ANC off. The charging case can provide an additional charge of up to 14 hours if the earphones are used with ANC on and up to 23 hours with ANC off. This means that the earphones can be used for a total of up to 19 hours with ANC on and up to 32 hours with ANC off. The Indy ANC earphones come in a case that supports wireless charging and has rapid charge feature that can deliver 2 hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
