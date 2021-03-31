Technology News
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are offered in three colours — Dark Blue/ Green, Light Grey/ Blue, and True Black.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2021 16:12 IST
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds come with IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance

Highlights
  • Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds come with a compact charging case
  • The TWS earbuds offer 12 hours of total playback time
  • Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds have a secure fit

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds have been launched in India and they boast of impressive specifications at an affordable price. The budget-friendly true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are offered in three colour options and have a lightweight form factor. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds boast of up to 12 hours of total battery life on a single charge. They have a short stem-like design and the earbuds can be used independently as any other TWS earphones. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds sport physical controls on each earbud.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds price in India, availability

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,249 and are offered in Dark Blue/ Green, Light Grey/ Blue, and True Black colours. The TWS earphones are available for purchase from Skullcandy India website with deliveries starting from April 4.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds specifications, features

The Dime True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy feature 6mm drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and have physical buttons on each earbud. You can control volume, change tracks, and take calls form the earbuds without having to take out your paired phone. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds have a 20mAh battery in each earbud and a 150mAh battery in the compact charging case. The earbuds themselves can last 3.5 hours and the case is can offer 8.5 hours of battery life, for a total of 12 hours on a single charge. The case sports a Micro-USB port for charging.

There is a microphone in each earbud allowing Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds to be used individually. They come with IPX4 sweat and water resistance and have a secure noise-isolating fit. The earbuds weigh 32 grams and the charging case is about the size of a car key fob. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds charging case has an attached lanyard as well so that you can add it to your keychain set.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds, Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds Price in India, Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds Specifications, Skullcandy
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
RBI Extends Deadline for Recurring Online Transactions Rule by 6 Months Until September 30
Realme V13 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 12-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India
Comment
