Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones have been launched in India as the latest entrant in the company's Crusher portfolio. They come in two colour options and have adjustable sensory bass, keeping in line with other headphones in the Crusher lineup that is known for its heavy bass. The Skullcandy Crusher Evo also boast of long battery life and fast charging support. You get physical buttons on the right earcup to control media and a slider on the left earcup to control the bass levels.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo price in India

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are priced at Rs. 12,999 and are currently up for sale via the Skullcandy India website. They are offered in two colour options – Chill Grey and True Black. However, only the True Black option is listed on the website.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo specifications, features

Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones are powered by 40mm drivers and come with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and may be on the heavy side for some users as they weigh 312 grams. Skullcandy says it has improved the audio quality of the Crusher Evo when compared to the original Crusher headphones by working with Audiodo.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones work with the Skullcandy app and allow for creating a personal sound profile according to your taste. They come with inbuilt Tile support that will let you locate the headphones by ringing them from the Tile app. In terms of battery life, the company claims that the headphones can last for up to 40 hours. The Crusher Evo headphones come with Rapid Charge support that gives them four hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. They charge over USB Type-C and can be used with a wire as well.

These headphones can be folded as well, making them easier to travel with. There is an LED light that indicates power state, connectivity, and when the headphones are in pairing mode.

