American audio manufacturer Shure is best known for its professional and purist-focused audio products, including headphones and earphones. Its no-nonsense approach to the field has kept it out of the general notice of the buying audience for the most part, but the company wants to change that with its newest products. Part of its new Aonic sub-brand, Shure has launched two new audio products - the Shure Aonic 215 and Aonic 50 - at CES 2020. Both products are expected to go on sale globally in Spring 2020.

The Shure Aonic 215 is a pair of true wireless earphones priced at $279 (approximately Rs. 20,000), and will look to compete with the Apple AirPods Pro (Review). Based on the popular SE215 in-ear monitors, the Aonic 215 utilises the same earbuds as the SE215 which have a detachable cable. The Aonic 215 is therefore essentially just a pair of true wireless modules for the SE215 earbuds, although the sales package will naturally include the buds as well.

Battery life for the Aonic 215 is claimed to be eight hours, with the charging case offering an additional three charges to the earbud modules. The SE215 earphones are priced at around Rs. 8,000 in India, so the true wireless modules have quite a premium attached to them, especially considering that there is no active noise cancellation as can be found on the similarly-priced Apple AirPods Pro.

The second product launched by Shure is the Aonic 50, an active noise cancelling wireless over-ear headset. Priced at $399 (approximately Rs. 28,700), these headphones go up against premium options such as the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (Review) and Sony WH-1000XM3 (Review), and have a claimed battery life of 20 hours per charge.

The new products from Shure will go on sale in the coming months, and the company has tied up with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to market the new products. Shure's focus on audiophiles and professional audio users has meant that the company has a long way to go to compete with brands such as Apple, Bose, and Sony. However, the launch of the Aonic brand is a step towards bringing Shure to the attention of more regular consumers.

