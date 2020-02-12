Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser PXC 550 II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Sennheiser PXC 550-II feature a voice assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Sennheiser PXC 550-II comes with up to 20 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • Sennheiser on Wednesday launched PXC 550-II wireless headphones
  • It has been priced at Rs. 29,990
  • Sennheiser PXC 550-II feature a voice assistant button

German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its PXC 550-II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation in India, priced at Rs. 29,990.  As per the company, the headphones are upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support for the high-quality AAC codec. Alongside aptX support, these enhancements help to deliver uncompromised sound quality, Sennheiser said.

"PXC 550-II is built to offer the best in class audio for both music and calls. This headset has been created to provide unrivalled experience of sound quality and wireless freedom to its consumers on the go," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said in a statement. "The PXC 550-II is the right blend of superior comfort, style, elegance and sound output. This extraordinary headset is going to revolutionise the way we experience sound as well as ambient noise and will be taking the audio experience to the next level," he added.

The Sennheiser PXC 550-II feature a voice assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, as well as Amazon Alexa. They also feature a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected while on the move. The headphones comes with up to 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC (active noise cancellation) switched on. They will provide 30 hours of battery life when using a wired connection and with ANC turned on.

The company is also touting the presence of a Active-Wind ANC setting, providing adaptive noise cancellation even in challenging environments. The Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones are now available to buy in the country via both online and offline channels. The headphones are also said to be perfect for travelling, thanks to their form factor with foldable and rotating earcups, as well as a padded synthetic leather headband.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser PXC 550-II
Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. US Says Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Phone Networks: Report
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  8. Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Slashed, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  10. iQoo 3 5G Flagship Phone Set to Launch on February 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon’s D6 Flagship DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  2. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  4. Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
  5. HMD Global, Nokia Mobile Brand Licensee, Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  6. Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone
  7. US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report
  8. Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
  9. Overwatch League Starts Strong on Ambitious Global Schedule
  10. Adobe Lightroom Update Enables Split View in iPadOS Among Other New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.