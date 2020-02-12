German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its PXC 550-II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation in India, priced at Rs. 29,990. As per the company, the headphones are upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support for the high-quality AAC codec. Alongside aptX support, these enhancements help to deliver uncompromised sound quality, Sennheiser said.

"PXC 550-II is built to offer the best in class audio for both music and calls. This headset has been created to provide unrivalled experience of sound quality and wireless freedom to its consumers on the go," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said in a statement. "The PXC 550-II is the right blend of superior comfort, style, elegance and sound output. This extraordinary headset is going to revolutionise the way we experience sound as well as ambient noise and will be taking the audio experience to the next level," he added.

The Sennheiser PXC 550-II feature a voice assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, as well as Amazon Alexa. They also feature a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected while on the move. The headphones comes with up to 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC (active noise cancellation) switched on. They will provide 30 hours of battery life when using a wired connection and with ANC turned on.

The company is also touting the presence of a Active-Wind ANC setting, providing adaptive noise cancellation even in challenging environments. The Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones are now available to buy in the country via both online and offline channels. The headphones are also said to be perfect for travelling, thanks to their form factor with foldable and rotating earcups, as well as a padded synthetic leather headband.