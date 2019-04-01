We've seen quite a few new launches in the truly wireless earphones segment, including significant new launches from Samsung, Nokia, and Blaupunkt. However, most of these new launches have been positioned to take on the Apple AirPods, which lead the space as the most popular option. Sennheiser has now thrown its hat into the ring in India with the launch of the premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones, which are priced at Rs. 24,990. The new truly wireless earphones are available to buy both online and offline through Sennheiser's distribution channels.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless headphones are priced at a significant premium over most competing options, but include features that Sennheiser hopes will help justify the pricing. The Momentum True Wireless is a rare example of truly wireless earphones to come with support for the aptX and aptX Low Latency codec, which will significantly improve sound quality when used with a compatible device. An increasing number of Android smartphones and other devices do offer aptX support, and the earphones will be able to take full advantage.

The earphones also come with a charging case, which is said to top up the batteries on the earbuds twice over. The earbuds themselves are claimed to run for four hours on a single charging, therefore offering a total of 12 hours of battery life when combining the capabilities of the case and the earbuds. The earphones have 7mm drivers, and an app for Android and iOS allows users to tweak the equaliser and also adjust certain functions and settings on the earphones.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones also feature touch controls, which let users adjust the volume and playback on the headset. The device also has microphones on each headset for hands-free calling. The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and are currently among the most expensive truly wireless earphones you can buy in India currently.

