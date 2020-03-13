The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones, launched last year, were our favourite true wireless earphones for a while. One of the first true wireless headsets to come with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, the Momentum True Wireless is still one of the best sounding headsets in its category. Sennheiser has now launched its successor - the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - which comes with active noise cancellation and improved battery life, among other things. The new earphones are priced at $300 (approximately Rs. 22,200), the same as the launch price of the original Momentum True Wireless earphones.

We had highly rated the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones in our review, and the new earphones promise to be a much-improved version, as reported by The Verge. Apart from active noise cancellation and audio passthrough, the earphones have a claimed battery life of around seven hours, with the case offering three additional charges for a total of 28 hours of battery backup. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are also 2mm smaller than the previous generation version.

In terms of specifications, the earphones use Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, with support for the Qualcomm aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are also IPX4-rated for water resistance. The feature set will put the Momentum True Wireless 2 headset squarely in competition with the Apple AirPods Pro, which is our current top pick in the true wireless earphones segment.

The first-generation version sounded great, and we do expect these earphones to sound as good, if not better. The earphones will be available in the US and Europe from April onwards. Initially, the earphones will only be available in black, with a white variant expected to launch later. There's no word on whether the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will launch in India, or what the price will be.