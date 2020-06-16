Technology News
loading
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,990

There’s also support for the aptX Bluetooth codec on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 June 2020 12:12 IST
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 has improved battery life

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 has been launched in India
  • The premium true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 24,990
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 feature aptX support

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones have been launched in India. The earphones are only available in black for now, but a white colour variant is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The earphones are the successor to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones which were launched in India last year, and come with improved features and battery life. The new earphones take on the Apple AirPods Pro, thanks to the addition of active noise cancellation.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 price in India vs competitors

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is priced at Rs. 24,990 similar to the pricing of its predecessor at launch. While definitely on the expensive side, Sennheiser hopes that improved battery life and the addition of active noise cancellation will make the earphones an attractive alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro (priced at Rs. 24,900 in India), particularly for Android smartphone users who will be able to take advantage of support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features and specifications

Like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones that were launched last year, the Momentum True Wireless 2 supports the aptX Bluetooth codec for improved wireless audio transmission. A big addition to the feature set is active noise cancellation, as Sennheiser looks to take on the Apple AirPods Pro in the premium true wireless earphones segment.

Sennheiser claims that it has improved the battery life on the Momentum True Wireless 2, while also making the earphones more compact that its predecessor. The earphones now promise seven hours per charge, with the case offering an additional three charges for a total of 28 hours of battery life per charge cycle. The Momentum True Wireless 2 is powered by 7mm drivers, and the listening experience can be tweaked and customised using the Sennheiser Smart Control app, available for iOS and Android.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, True wireless earphones
