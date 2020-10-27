Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition has been launched in India as the company celebrates its 75th anniversary. The new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds come in an all-black design and feature the original Sennheiser logo. The charging case of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition earbuds also carries the company's original logo to stand out from the regular Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds that were launched in India in June. The regular model carries a metallic back on the earbuds, with the new Sennheiser logo.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition price in India

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 24,990. The pricing of the special edition earbuds is identical to that of the regular Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. Moreover, the new earbuds are exclusively available for purchase through the Sennheiser India online store.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition specifications

Design-wise, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition come in the all-black look that distinguishes them from their regular version. There is also Sennheiser's original logo on top of the earbuds and on the charging case to mark the 75th anniversary of the audio company. However, apart from the design changes, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition earbuds carry the same specifications as the regular variant.

This means that the new earbuds also feature 7mm audio drivers and are designed to deliver stereo sound along with active noise cancellation. There is also a built-in battery that can last for seven hours. You can also extend the battery life to up to 28 hours using the charging case.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition are also touted to deliver deep bass, natural mids, and detailed treble. The earbuds also include a built-in equaliser and can work with the Sennheiser Smart Control app to deliver a tailored audio experience.

And just like its regular model, Sennheiser has offered touch controls on the special edition of its Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. These controls can be personalised for audio and calls. Also, you can interact with voice assistants including Apple Siri and Google Assistant using the touch controls.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds also have a Smart Pause feature that pauses the audio when either earbud is taken out from the ear. This sounds similar to the ear-detection feature of the Apple AirPods. Furthermore, the earbuds support aptX Bluetooth codec for an improved wireless audio transmission.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.