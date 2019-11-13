Sennheiser has launched a new pair of Bluetooth earphones called the IE 80 S BT, targeting the niche audiophile market. The earphones support Bluetooth 5 and multiple high-resolution streaming codecs such as LHDC, aptX HD, AAC, and AKM DAC. The earphone is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India.

According to the company, the Sennheiser IE 80 S BT is tuned to provide and tonally balanced sound but users have the choice to boost aspects of the music like bass, using the adjustment tool on the earphone itself or the Smart Control app. The neckband-style earphone features a ear-hook design and ships with differently sized silicone, lamellar and Comply memory foam ears tips. The earphones charge via USB Type-C and a cable is included in the box, along with a carrying case.

The in-line remote features a dedicated button for Siri or Google Assistant. The two microphones promise noise cancellation for clearer voice calls. The Bluetooth neckband is also detachable, so you can use the ear buds with an optional cable accessory for wired listening. The Sennheiser IE 80 S BT has a frequency range of 10-20,000Hz, a 6-hour battery life when using the SBC codec, and weigh 30g.

“Sennheiser being at the forefront of innovation and revolutionising audio solutions, IE 80 S BT earphones are meticulously crafted to the most demanding standards,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.

“The earphones meet the Sennheiser's criteria for a high-end audio product and match the exceptional performance of their wired predecessor ensuring refined audio for audiophiles. The IE 80 S BT earphones are the perfect wireless companion for the sophisticated listener on the go,” he added.