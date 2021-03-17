Sennheiser IE 300 earphones have been launched in Indian. The headphones come with a detachable 3.5mm audio jack cable for extra convenience and a German-made 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer for superior sound quality. They offer a frequency response of 6Hz to 20kHz and come in a premium carry case for safe and convenient storage. The weight of the earphones without the cable is just 4 grams. Sennheiser IE 300 have individually adjustable flexible ear hooks.

Sennheiser IE 300 price in India, availability

The new Sennheiser IE 300 earphones are priced in India at Rs. 29,990. The headphones will be available at leading e-commerce channels, Sennheiser's online store and select offline outlets as well. The earphones will go on sale in India from March 25.

Sennheiser IE 300 features

The biggest highlight of the Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones is the detachable 3.5mm cable that is reinforced with para-aramid material for durability. For additional strain relief, the gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing. Balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4mm connectors are also available as optional accessories.

Sennheiser's new IE 300 earphones have 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, manufactured at the company's headquarters in Germany. They have an optimized membrane foil that minimises natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD < 0.08 percent at 1 kHz, 94dB), a transducer back volume designed to minimize reflection within the housing and a resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear canal for more refined and detailed treble. The earphones claim to offer a frequency response of 6Hz to 20kHz.

Sennheiser IE 300 have ergonomic features with adjustable flexible ear hooks as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes. They have an impendance of 16 ohms.