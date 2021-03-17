Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser IE 300 In Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India

Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India

Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones are priced at Rs. 29,990 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 March 2021 17:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India

Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear earphones have a 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer

Highlights
  • Sennheiser IE 300 will go on sale from March 25
  • The in-ear earphones will go on sale via all channels
  • Sennheiser IE 300 offer a frequency response of 6Hz-20kHz

Sennheiser IE 300 earphones have been launched in Indian. The headphones come with a detachable 3.5mm audio jack cable for extra convenience and a German-made 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer for superior sound quality. They offer a frequency response of 6Hz to 20kHz and come in a premium carry case for safe and convenient storage. The weight of the earphones without the cable is just 4 grams. Sennheiser IE 300 have individually adjustable flexible ear hooks.

Sennheiser IE 300 price in India, availability

The new Sennheiser IE 300 earphones are priced in India at Rs. 29,990. The headphones will be available at leading e-commerce channels, Sennheiser's online store and select offline outlets as well. The earphones will go on sale in India from March 25.

Sennheiser IE 300 features

The biggest highlight of the Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones is the detachable 3.5mm cable that is reinforced with para-aramid material for durability. For additional strain relief, the gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing. Balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4mm connectors are also available as optional accessories.

Sennheiser's new IE 300 earphones have 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, manufactured at the company's headquarters in Germany. They have an optimized membrane foil that minimises natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD < 0.08 percent at 1 kHz, 94dB), a transducer back volume designed to minimize reflection within the housing and a resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear canal for more refined and detailed treble. The earphones claim to offer a frequency response of 6Hz to 20kHz.

Sennheiser IE 300 have ergonomic features with adjustable flexible ear hooks as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes. They have an impendance of 16 ohms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser IE 300, Sennheiser IE 300 Price in India, Sennheiser IE 300 Specifications, Sennheiser
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi 11 Lite Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Three Distinct Colours and Flat Display
Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  7. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  8. Asus ROG Strix, TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched
  9. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Motorola Moto G30 Review: Safe All-Rounder
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating
  4. Discord Could Be Working on Its Own Version of Clubhouse, Users Report
  5. Clubhouse Faces Data Privacy Probe From French Watchdog CNIL
  6. Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India
  7. Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India
  8. Mi 11 Lite Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Three Distinct Colours and Flat Display
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India
  10. Airtel Adds Over 300 Percent More Wireless Subscribers Than Jio in January: TRAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com