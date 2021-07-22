Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In-Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wired model is priced at Rs. 9,900 in India, whereas the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wireless earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 11,900.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2021 16:11 IST
Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In-Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro comes in three colours – Black, Red, and Clear.

Highlights
  • Sennheiser IE 100 Pro will be up for grabs on Amazon India
  • The earphones will go on sale from July 26
  • The Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector is priced at Rs. 7,900

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro earphones have launched in the Indian market, meant to be used as in-ear monitors for musicians, artists, and audio engineers. These earphones come in two variants – wired and wireless - with the latter bundling the Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector that will also be sold separately, allowing users to use the wired headphones wirelessly in the form of a neckband-style in-ear headset. Sennheiser IE 100 Pro come in three colours and uses dynamic drivers for sound.

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro price in India, sale date

The new Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wired model is priced at Rs. 9,900 in India, whereas the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wireless earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 11,900. The Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector will be sold separately for Rs. 7,900. The in-ear monitor earphones will be sold exclusively on Amazon from July 26 onwards. They come in three colours – Black, Red, and Clear. Both the models come with two years of warranty.

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro has a single 10mm dynamic driver setup.The earphones have an impedance rating of 20 Ohms and frequency response range of 20 Hz to 18,000 Hz. The Sennheiser IE 100 Pro in-ear monitors have a sensitivity rating of 115dB. The cable supplied in the box is 1.3m in length, with a standard 3.5mm audio jack. Three pairs of silicone ear tips are provided in the box, along with one pair of foam ear tips. The earphones also come bundled with a soft pouch and cleaning tool. Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector supports the Qualcomm aptX Low Latency codec for better audio data transmission over Bluetooth. The headset uses Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and has an in-line remote with a microphone, with a USB Type-C charging cable included in the sales package. It is claimed to offer 10 hours of playback and takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge.

The company is also touting its new Sennheiser IE Pro Mono cable, which is a twisted cable that offers suppression of structure-borne noise. It is compatible with the newly launched IE 100 Pro in-ear monitors, as well as other IE Pro models. The company claims all cables are now interchangeable between IE Pro models, such as the IE 400 Pro and IE 500 Pro. The cable can be used with the right or left earpiece, which gives a single-sided broadcast solution for live moderation, correspondents, and other applications. With stereo signal, Sennheiser says the left signal will be transmitted.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser IE 100 Pro, Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Price in India, Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Specifications, Sennheiser
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
TCL 10 Tab Max 4G/ Wi-Fi, TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) Tablets Launched in India
Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In-Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans for Retail, Corporate Customers
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  4. 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Continues to Buy the Dip Despite Losing Value
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  8. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  9. Ola Electric Scooter Teased to Launch in 10 Different Colours
  10. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Accused of Concealing Facts in Deal for Future Group Unit by CCI
  2. Anansi Boys Set at Amazon Prime Video With Neil Gaiman as Writer, Co-Showrunner
  3. Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans With More Data Benefits, Brings New Corporate Plans
  4. Fire-Boltt Agni Smartwatch With SpO2 Tracking, Menstrual Reminders Launched in India
  5. TCL 10 Tab Max 4G/ Wi-Fi, TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) Tablets Launched in India
  6. Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In-Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy: No Urgency on Pleas as Data Won't Be Transferred to Facebook, Says Delhi High Court
  9. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Trailer Shifts Focus to Geralt’s Mentor Vesemir
  10. India's Smartphone Sales Fell 13 Percent During Second COVID-19 Wave: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com