Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In-Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro earphones have launched in the Indian market, meant to be used as in-ear monitors for musicians, artists, and audio engineers. These earphones come in two variants – wired and wireless - with the latter bundling the Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector that will also be sold separately, allowing users to use the wired headphones wirelessly in the form of a neckband-style in-ear headset. Sennheiser IE 100 Pro come in three colours and uses dynamic drivers for sound.

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro price in India, sale date

The new Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wired model is priced at Rs. 9,900 in India, whereas the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wireless earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 11,900. The Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector will be sold separately for Rs. 7,900. The in-ear monitor earphones will be sold exclusively on Amazon from July 26 onwards. They come in three colours – Black, Red, and Clear. Both the models come with two years of warranty.

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro has a single 10mm dynamic driver setup.The earphones have an impedance rating of 20 Ohms and frequency response range of 20 Hz to 18,000 Hz. The Sennheiser IE 100 Pro in-ear monitors have a sensitivity rating of 115dB. The cable supplied in the box is 1.3m in length, with a standard 3.5mm audio jack. Three pairs of silicone ear tips are provided in the box, along with one pair of foam ear tips. The earphones also come bundled with a soft pouch and cleaning tool. Sennheiser IE Pro BT Connector supports the Qualcomm aptX Low Latency codec for better audio data transmission over Bluetooth. The headset uses Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and has an in-line remote with a microphone, with a USB Type-C charging cable included in the sales package. It is claimed to offer 10 hours of playback and takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge.

The company is also touting its new Sennheiser IE Pro Mono cable, which is a twisted cable that offers suppression of structure-borne noise. It is compatible with the newly launched IE 100 Pro in-ear monitors, as well as other IE Pro models. The company claims all cables are now interchangeable between IE Pro models, such as the IE 400 Pro and IE 500 Pro. The cable can be used with the right or left earpiece, which gives a single-sided broadcast solution for live moderation, correspondents, and other applications. With stereo signal, Sennheiser says the left signal will be transmitted.