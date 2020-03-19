Despite widespread measures to control the spread of COVID-19, tech companies are going ahead with launches - online or soft launches, of course. The latest company to introduce new products is Sennheiser; the German headphone maker has launched two new wireless headphones in India, the Sennheiser HD450BT and HD350BT. Priced at Rs. 7,490 for the HD350BT and Rs. 14,990 for the HD450BT (which comes with active noise cancellation), the new wireless headphones will be available to buy both online and offline through leading platforms and stores.

The two headphones are similar in design and specifications, with the key difference being the presence of active noise cancellation on the more expensive Sennheiser HD450BT. Up to 30 hours of battery life is promised on both headphones; the HD350BT has a 300mAh battery, while the HD450BT has a 600mAh battery. Bluetooth 5.0 is used for connectivity, and the headphones also support the AAC, aptX, aptX Low Latency Bluetooth codecs.

Like many other Sennheiser wireless headphones, many features of the Sennheiser HD450BT and HD350BT can be controlled using the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Both headsets sport a dedicated voice assistant button to invoke the voice assistant on a paired smartphone. Physical buttons on the headsets also allow easy control of playback and volume.

The Sennheiser HD450BT and HD350BT are the spiritual successors of the Sennheiser 4.50BTNC and 4.40BT respectively, which were launched in 2017 in India. The new headphones are already on sale on Sennheiser's online store for India, and will also be available to buy on major platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the coming weeks.

Sennheiser also recently launched the Ambeo soundbar in India priced at Rs. 1,99,990. The premium soundbar features 13 speaker drivers and 3D sound, with support for the Dolby Atmos audio format. The company also recently launched the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones globally, as well as launched the CX350BT and CX150BT earphones in India.