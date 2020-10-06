Technology News
Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India

Sennheiser’s new affordable headphones are available across online and offline retailers.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 October 2020 14:35 IST
Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India

Sennheiser’s latest headphones come with aptX support

Highlights
  • Sennheiser HD250BT is priced at Rs. 5,490 in India
  • Sennheiser CX120BT supports Bluetooth 4.1 and is priced at Rs. 3,490
  • Both new headphones feature aptX support

Sennheiser HD250BT and CX120BT wireless Bluetooth headphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 5,490 and Rs. 3,490, respectively. The new budget audio products are part of Sennheiser's affordable range of headphones and earphones, offering wireless connectivity and advanced Bluetooth codec support along with Sennheiser's classic design and audio tuning. Sennheiser HD250BT and CX120BT are available now to purchase on Sennheiser's official online store, as well as other leading e-commerce retailers and offline retail outlets across the country.

The new product launches come soon after the unveiling of Sennheiser CX400BT true wireless earphones that are priced at Rs. 16,990. While Sennheiser has typically focused on mid-range and premium products to compete against brands such as Apple, Jabra, and Sony, the latest launches give the German headphone manufacturer some much needed presence in the affordable segment.

Sennheiser HD250BT specifications, features

Priced at Rs. 5,490, the Sennheiser HD250BT is an on-ear wireless headset, featuring Sennheiser's classic design cues. The headphones use Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and support SBC, AAC, and aptX Bluetooth codecs. The headphones also support aptX Low Latency for reduced delay while watching videos and gaming. The headphones are compatible with Sennheiser Smart Control app for basic customisations as well. Sennheiser HD250BT can deliver a battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge.

Sennheiser CX120BT specifications, features

The more affordable option among the new launches, Sennheiser CX120BT wireless behind-the-neck earphones are priced at Rs. 3,490. The earphones support Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity along with SBC and aptX Bluetooth codecs. The aptX Low Latency codec is supported as well, along with multi-device support to pair the earphones with up to two source devices. Sennheiser CX120BT can deliver a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

