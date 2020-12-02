Sennheiser HD 560S headphones have been launched in India at under Rs. 20,000. The headphones come with an open-back earcup design and deliver a natural sound experience, the company noted. According to Sennheiser, the headphones provide a “barely there” experience on the head and ears. The Sennheiser HD 560S wired headphones have a frequency response of 6 Hz to 38 kHz and are aimed at listeners who prefer a more balanced sounds signature. Sennheiser claims that the pair delivers a spacious soundstage and accurate bass.

As per Sennheiser, the HD 560S headphones are tailor-made for listeners who need to understand a tune in all its details. The design of the headphones is claimed to reproduce the sound without any interpretation — from the recording studio to the sound file. The company said that the open-back ear-cups facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves, while their angled alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers.

Sennheiser HD 560S price

The Sennheiser HD 560S headphones are priced at Rs. 18,990. They will be available on Sennheiser India's website, as well as other e-commerce platforms and retail outlets in India.

Sennheiser HD 560S specifications

The Sennheiser HD 560S have a frequency response range of 6Hz to 38 kHz. The headphones feature an open-back design that the company says provides natural propagation of sound waves. They have 110 dB/1V sensitivity.

As per the company, the transducers are specifically tuned for accuracy and offer A/B comparisons of components, mixes, and media formats. The HD 560S use an ultralight chassis to provide a “barely there” experience on the head and ears, as per Sennheiser.

The headphones are equipped with a detachable 3-meter cable, 6.3mm jack, and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead. As per Sennheiser, the voice coil is specifically developed to provide an exceptional experience regardless of the playback system, while the impedance of 120Ohms lets the HD 560S be used with almost any audio source. The headphones weigh 240g.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.