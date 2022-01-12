Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones will retail at Rs. 14,990.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 January 2022 15:10 IST
Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HD 450SE is offered in a sole Black colour option and features a compact folding design

Highlights
  • Sennheiser HD 450SE feature Amazon Alexa integration
  • They offer up to 30-hours of battery life
  • Sennheiser HD 450SE feature a dedicated voice assistant button

Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The over-the-ear headphones from the German audio brand feature active noise cancellation (ANC), up to 30-hours of battery life, and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Sennheiser HD 450SE are a special edition of Sennheiser HD 450BT that launched in March 2020. The new over-the-ear headphones come with Amazon Alexa integration and a dedicated voice assistant button. Sennheiser HD 450SE has a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. They also feature a compact folding design.

Sennheiser HD 450SE price in India, availability

Sennheiser HD 450SE will retail at Rs. 14,990. They will be exclusively available to purchase on Amazon from January 16 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022. The Sennheiser headphones will be offered in a sole Black colour option.

Sennheiser HD 450SE specifications

The over-the-ear Sennheiser HD 450SE features Bluetooth v5 connectivity and supports AAC, aptX, aptX low latency, HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP codecs. Users can control various aspects of the Sennheiser headphones through the Sennheiser Smart Control app on Android and iOS devices. The app shows the users the battery status, a quick start guide, and allows firmware updates. A podcast mode helps boost vocal clarity.

Along with 32mm dynamic transducers, Sennheiser HD 450SE has a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz and features a dual-beamforming MEMS microphone. As mentioned earlier, the Sennheiser headphones feature ANC with a closed back design and a compact folding design. They also get Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support with a dedicated voice-assistant button. Furthemore, the headphones have special integrated Amazon Alexa for better connectivity.

With ANC turned on, Sennheiser HD 450SE can last for up to 30-hours on a single charge. The Sennheiser headphones can be fully charged in 2 hours using the USB Type-C port. They measure 195x100x232mm and weigh approximately 238 grams.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser HD 450SE, Sennheiser HD 450SE Price in India, Sennheiser HD 450SE Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival, as Big Bazaar Partners With Ercess Live

Related Stories

Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode Announced
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  4. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today
  5. BSNL Brings 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  7. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. Crypto Exchange Binance Caught in Middle of $100 Million Scam in Pakistan
  9. Realme 9i India Launch Teased by Company, Likely to Be Soon
  10. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?
  2. Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  3. Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival, as Big Bazaar Partners With Ercess Live
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Go Live Starting January 17: Deals, Discounts, Offers
  5. Republic of Palau Partners With Cryptic Labs to Launch Digital Residency Programme, Residents to Get NFT IDs
  6. JBL Tour One Headphones With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  7. Astronomers Detect Mini-Supermassive Black Hole Which May Shed Light on How They Grow
  8. BSNL Rs. 184, Rs. 185, Rs. 186, Rs. 347 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data Launched
  9. PUBG: Battlegrounds Switches to Free-to-Play Model, Adds Tactical Gear, Action Queue With 15.2 Update
  10. Tecno Pop 5 LTE With 5,000mAh Battery, 14 Regional Language Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com