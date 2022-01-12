Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The over-the-ear headphones from the German audio brand feature active noise cancellation (ANC), up to 30-hours of battery life, and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Sennheiser HD 450SE are a special edition of Sennheiser HD 450BT that launched in March 2020. The new over-the-ear headphones come with Amazon Alexa integration and a dedicated voice assistant button. Sennheiser HD 450SE has a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. They also feature a compact folding design.

Sennheiser HD 450SE price in India, availability

Sennheiser HD 450SE will retail at Rs. 14,990. They will be exclusively available to purchase on Amazon from January 16 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022. The Sennheiser headphones will be offered in a sole Black colour option.

Sennheiser HD 450SE specifications

The over-the-ear Sennheiser HD 450SE features Bluetooth v5 connectivity and supports AAC, aptX, aptX low latency, HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP codecs. Users can control various aspects of the Sennheiser headphones through the Sennheiser Smart Control app on Android and iOS devices. The app shows the users the battery status, a quick start guide, and allows firmware updates. A podcast mode helps boost vocal clarity.

Along with 32mm dynamic transducers, Sennheiser HD 450SE has a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz and features a dual-beamforming MEMS microphone. As mentioned earlier, the Sennheiser headphones feature ANC with a closed back design and a compact folding design. They also get Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support with a dedicated voice-assistant button. Furthemore, the headphones have special integrated Amazon Alexa for better connectivity.

With ANC turned on, Sennheiser HD 450SE can last for up to 30-hours on a single charge. The Sennheiser headphones can be fully charged in 2 hours using the USB Type-C port. They measure 195x100x232mm and weigh approximately 238 grams.

