Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Studio Headphones with Open-Back Design, Detachable Cables Launched in India

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro are fitted with soft velour earpads for comfort during long listening sessions.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 17:37 IST
Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Studio Headphones with Open-Back Design, Detachable Cables Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro come with a 6.3mm adapter for wide compatibility

Highlights
  • Sennheiser HD 400 Pro offer a frequency range of 6–38,000Hz
  • Sennheiser HD 400 Pro have an ultra-lightweight frame
  • They come with a 3m coiled cable and a 1.8m straight cable

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro studio headphones have been launched in India. According to the company, these headphones are designed for professionals who are seeking a precise and natural output while producing their audio mixes. The headphones have been given a lightweight open-back design with comfortable velour earpads. The new headphones boast of a linear, high-resolution reproduction of sound, making them suitable for audio mixing needs.

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro price in India, availability

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro are priced at Rs. 21,990. The headphones will soon be available via Amazon and the official Sennheiser India website. An exact date of availability hasn't been announced yet.

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro specifications, feature

The Sennheiser HD 400 Pro studio headphones offer a frequency range of 6–38,000Hz. Their Sennheiser-developed transducers feature a special polymer diaphragm which is paired with powerful drivers for producing a well-defined bass. The company claims that these studio headphones have a distortion below 0.05 percent. These transducers are fitted at a slight angle to mimic the triangular listening position of monitor loudspeakers in recording studios. In addition, the headphones' open-back design preserves the natural quality of the audio.

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro feature an ultra-lightweight frame that gently hugs the ears. The studio headphones are also equipped with comfortable velour earpads. The earcups have an around-the-ear design which also offers adequate ventilation for keeping ears cool. These features are intended to ensure comfort during continuous long hours of use.

The new Sennheiser HD 400 Pro come with a 3m coiled cable and a 1.8m straight cable in the box. These cables are fitted with a 3.5mm jack. Additionally, a 6.3mm adapter is included to ensure compatibility with a wide range of audio equipment.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser HD 400 Pro, Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Price in India, Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Specifications
Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India

