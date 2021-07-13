Technology News
  Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499

Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499

Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition is exclusively available on Amazon India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 July 2021 14:28 IST
Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499

Sennheiser HD 25 headphones is light weight and has the option of one-ear listening

Highlights
  • Sennheiser HD 25 offer high attenuation of background noise
  • Sennheiser HD 25 headphones are ideal for DJs and cameramen
  • These headphones are designed to perform well in loud environments

Sennheiser HD 25 headphones have launched in the Indian market in a Special Blue Limited Edition. These special limited edition headphones come with blue earpads in India and have launched with an aggressive price tag. The headphones are said to perform really well in loud environments and are said to be ideal for DJs and cameramen. The closed-back HD 25 are purpose-designed, professional monitoring headphones offering high attenuation of background noise. Sennheiser HD 25 headphones is light weight and has the option of one-ear listening.

Sennheiser HD 25 Special Blue Limited Edition price in India, sale

The new Sennheiser HD 25 Special Blue Limited Edition headphones are priced at Rs. 8,499 in India. It is up for grabs on Amazon India and offers include no-cost EMI options. The limited edition headphones come with blue earpads and a one-side wire.

Sennheiser HD 25 Special Blue Limited Edition features

Coming to the technical details, the Sennheiser HD 25 headphones are ideally made for DJs and engineers and are used for outside broadcasting and other professional monitoring applications. They weigh about 140 grams without the cable and have a nominal impedance of 70 ohms. The frequency response range is between 16Hz and 22,000Hz.

As mentioned, the closed-back HD 25 offer high attenuation of background noise and are capable of handling very high sound pressure levels. The maximum sound pressure level on the Sennheiser HD 25 is listed to be at 120dB. The headphones are constructed in an extremely robust manner to enable exceptionally well performance in loud environments like ENG, sound reinforcement, studio monitoring, and audio equipment testing. They are touted to be ideal for cameramen and DJs.

The Sennheiser HD 25 have a detachable single-sided cable and come with a rotatable capsule for single-ear listening. There's an aluminium voice coil that offers transient responses.

Comments

Further reading: Sennheiser HD 25, Sennheiser HD 25 Price in India, Sennheiser HD 25 Specifications, Sennheiser HD 25 Features, Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Special Edition, Sennheiser
Tasneem Akolawala
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Tenaa Listings; Pricing Leaks
India’s UPI Reaches Bhutan as NPCI’s Overseas Arm Enables UPI-Based Payments in the Neighbouring Country
Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
