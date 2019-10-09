Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset Launched, Boasts of Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life

Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset Launched, Boasts of Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life

It features a noise-cancellation, swivelling microphone and around-ear ear cup design

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 15:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset Launched, Boasts of Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life

The Sennheiser GSP 370 wireless gaming headset is priced at around $200

Highlights
  • It promises up to 100 hours of battery life
  • The noise cancelling mic can be muted by swivelling the arm upwards
  • The GSP 370 is priced at roughly $200

Sennheiser has added a new headset to its gaming portfolio. Called the GSP 370, it's a wireless gaming headset which boasts of up to 100 hours of battery life and is compatible with PC, Mac and PlayStation 4. The headset can also be used, while it is being charged. The Sennheiser GSP 370 is on sale in the US for about $200 (roughy Rs. 14,200).

It features an around-ear design, with oversized ear cushions, which is said to offer improved comfort over the Sennheiser GSP 300 headset. The ear pads are made of two types of materials — a leatherette exterior for sound insulation and a suede-like material for the inner parts, which is said to reduce heat build-up and sweating. You also get a noise-cancelling microphone, which is said to be “broadcast” quality and dynamically minimises background noise. The mic can be automatically muted by simply lifting the boom arm.

The big highlight of course is the promise of up to 100 hours of battery life, per charge. The headset can also be used while it's charging. Sennheiser says the GSP 370 is based on the same closed acoustic technology as the GSP 300, and promises good bass and clarity. One of the ear cups has a wheel for quickly adjusting the volume and there's a split, padded headband for less fatigue.

In terms of specifications, the Sennheiser GSP 370 has a frequency response of 20-20,000Hz and dynamic drivers. The headphones ship with a 1.5-metre charging cable and a wireless dongle. It's also compatible with Sennheiser's Gaming Suite software but this is only supports Windows 10 for now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Amazon Alexa Multilingual Mode Is Now Available in India, Lets Users Speak in Hindi and English Seamlessly
China Signals It Will Hit Back Over US Tech Blacklis
Honor Smartphones
Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset Launched, Boasts of Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  3. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  4. Andy Rubin Reveals Essential’s Next Phone With a Tall Display
  5. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Teased to Launch on October 10
  9. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Add BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset Launched, Boasts of Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life
  2. China Signals It Will Hit Back Over US Tech Blacklis
  3. Honor 20 Lite TENAA Listing Tips Different Specifications From Global Model
  4. Amazon Alexa Multilingual Mode Is Now Available in India, Lets Users Speak in Hindi and English Seamlessly
  5. Google Brings 'Stream Transfer' Feature to Enable Easy Transferring Between Home, Chromecast, Nest Devices
  6. Facebook Extends Fact-Checking Programme to 10 New African States
  7. Facebook's Workplace Now Has 3 Million Paid Users, Growing 50 Percent in 8 Months
  8. Motorola's Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone to House 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC: Report
  9. Motorola One Macro With Dedicated Macro Camera, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup to Launch on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.