Sennheiser has added a new headset to its gaming portfolio. Called the GSP 370, it's a wireless gaming headset which boasts of up to 100 hours of battery life and is compatible with PC, Mac and PlayStation 4. The headset can also be used, while it is being charged. The Sennheiser GSP 370 is on sale in the US for about $200 (roughy Rs. 14,200).

It features an around-ear design, with oversized ear cushions, which is said to offer improved comfort over the Sennheiser GSP 300 headset. The ear pads are made of two types of materials — a leatherette exterior for sound insulation and a suede-like material for the inner parts, which is said to reduce heat build-up and sweating. You also get a noise-cancelling microphone, which is said to be “broadcast” quality and dynamically minimises background noise. The mic can be automatically muted by simply lifting the boom arm.

The big highlight of course is the promise of up to 100 hours of battery life, per charge. The headset can also be used while it's charging. Sennheiser says the GSP 370 is based on the same closed acoustic technology as the GSP 300, and promises good bass and clarity. One of the ear cups has a wheel for quickly adjusting the volume and there's a split, padded headband for less fatigue.

In terms of specifications, the Sennheiser GSP 370 has a frequency response of 20-20,000Hz and dynamic drivers. The headphones ship with a 1.5-metre charging cable and a wireless dongle. It's also compatible with Sennheiser's Gaming Suite software but this is only supports Windows 10 for now.