Sennheiser CX350BT, CX150BT Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Both Sennheiser earphones promise up to ten hours of battery life per charge.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 March 2020 15:50 IST
The CX350BT wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 7,490

Highlights
  • Sennheiser has launched two new mid-range wireless earphones
  • The CX150BT is the more affordable of the two at Rs. 4,990
  • The more expensive CX350BT features support for aptX

Headphone and earphone specialist Sennheiser is well known for quality, and makes some of the most popular products in the affordable wired and wireless personal audio space in India. The latest launch from the company is a part of its wireless earphones range, with two new pairs of earphones launching. The Sennheiser CX350BT and CX150BT wireless earphones are now available in India, priced at Rs. 7,490 and Rs. 4,990 respectively. Both pairs of earphones are now available in India, both through online marketplaces as well as offline retailers.

The Sennheiser CX150BT is the more affordable of the two earphones at Rs. 4,990, and features support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The CX350BT additionally also supports the Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low Latency Bluetooth codecs. Both pairs of earphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and have a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours per charge.

Additionally, the earphones feature a dedicated voice assistant button for quick access to Siri and Google Assistant, along with the USB Type-C port for charging. Both models will be available in two colours - black and white - and have a similar wired design connecting the two earbuds. There is also an in-line remote and microphone for easy music control and voice calls, and users can link the earphones to a smartphone with the Sennheiser Smart Control app for further customisation as well.

The new earphones are already on sale on Sennheiser India's e-store, and will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon. The launch comes soon after the Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar was unveiled in India. The Rs. 1,99,990 Ambeo soundbar is Sennheiser's first ever soundbar, featuring Dolby Atmos certification and 3D sound compatibility.

Ali Pardiwala

