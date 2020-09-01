Technology News
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earphones With 7mm Dynamic Drivers, Customisable Controls Launched

The earphones will be available in black and white, starting September 15 in Europe.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 1 September 2020 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Sennheiser

The Sennheiser CX 400BT feature 7mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • The CX 400BT have a 20-hour battery life in total
  • These will be available in both black and white trims
  • The earphones will go on sale from September 15

Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earphones have just been announced. The earphones will be available in black and white colours starting September 15 and are priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500). Sennheiser is marketing the CX 400BT as “everyday” earphones for casual listeners. The new Sennheiser earphones feature a squared-off earbud design, compared to the rounded design of the more premium Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones. Along with the charging case, the CX 400BT are said to offer up to 20 hours of playback time.

Sennheiser says the CX 400BT have a stylish and “minimalist” design, but looking at some of the press photos, it seems anything but that. The main earbuds seem to stick out quite a bit when you wear them and have a square design, compared to the circular design on the Momentum True Wireless 2. Each earbud features 7mm dynamic drivers. The audio signature of the earphones can be tweaked using the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

There are touch controls on the outer section of the CX 400BT that can be customised for calls, music playback, or accessing voice assistants. The earphone boasts of up to seven hours of battery life on one charge, and up to 20 hours in total when using the charging case.

Sennheiser's official announcement doesn't go into much detail about the specifications, but according to The Verge, the CX 400BT feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and support advanced audio codecs such as AAC and aptX, in addition to SBC. It also mentions that the earphones can only be connected to a single device at a time.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Sennheiser, TWS, true wireless earphones
