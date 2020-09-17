Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds have been launched in India, after debuting in the European market earlier this month. The CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds feature customisable touch controls, boast of all-day comfort, and have an ergonomic design. The earbuds use the same 7mm drivers that are present in the company's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. You also get app support that allows you to tailor the sound according to your personal preference.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless price in India, availability

The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 16,990 in India and will go on sale starting September 28. The earbuds will be up for pre-orders from September 18 to September 27. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds come in Black and White colour options and will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Sennheiser India website.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless features, specifications

The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless feature 7mm dynamic drivers, the same ones that are present in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting with Android and iOS devices, and offers a Smart Control app for fine-tuning the audio quality. The Smart Control app works with Android version 7.0 and up, as well as iOS version 11.0 and up.

Sennheiser says the CX 400BT earbuds can last for up to seven hours on a single charge and with the charging case, the battery life can be extended to up to 20 hours. The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds can charge fully in 1.5 hours and a 10-minute charge can deliver an hour of playtime. The charging case features a USB Type-C port. The earbuds weigh six grams each and the total weight with the charging case is 49 grams.

The CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds comes with SBC, AAC, aptX codec support for high quality audio. These feature intuitive touch controls that can also be used to activate the voice assistant on your connected device.

