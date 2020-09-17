Technology News
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds With 7mm Dynamic Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 16,990 and come in two colour options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 September 2020 17:57 IST
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds feature touch controls

Highlights
  • Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds can fully charge in 1.5 hours
  • The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting to Android and iOS devices
  • Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds weigh six grams each

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds have been launched in India, after debuting in the European market earlier this month. The CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds feature customisable touch controls, boast of all-day comfort, and have an ergonomic design. The earbuds use the same 7mm drivers that are present in the company's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. You also get app support that allows you to tailor the sound according to your personal preference.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless price in India, availability

The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 16,990 in India and will go on sale starting September 28. The earbuds will be up for pre-orders from September 18 to September 27. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds come in Black and White colour options and will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Sennheiser India website.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless features, specifications

The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless feature 7mm dynamic drivers, the same ones that are present in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting with Android and iOS devices, and offers a Smart Control app for fine-tuning the audio quality. The Smart Control app works with Android version 7.0 and up, as well as iOS version 11.0 and up.

Sennheiser says the CX 400BT earbuds can last for up to seven hours on a single charge and with the charging case, the battery life can be extended to up to 20 hours. The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds can charge fully in 1.5 hours and a 10-minute charge can deliver an hour of playtime. The charging case features a USB Type-C port. The earbuds weigh six grams each and the total weight with the charging case is 49 grams.

The CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds comes with SBC, AAC, aptX codec support for high quality audio. These feature intuitive touch controls that can also be used to activate the voice assistant on your connected device.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds, Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds Price in India, Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Razr (2019) Price in India Cut by Rs. 30,000

