Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar With 3D Sound, Dolby Atmos Launched in India at Rs. 1,99,990

Better known for its headphones, Sennheiser has now brought its highly-rated Ambeo soundbar to India.

Updated: 29 January 2020 15:33 IST
Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar was launched globally at CES 2019

Highlights
  • The Ambeo soundbar is priced at Rs. 1,99,990
  • The device is powered by 13 drivers
  • You can also control the soundbar using the Smart Control app

German audio equipment manufacturer Sennheiser is best known for its consumer headphones, but also has a considerable product portfolio in the pro audio segment. What not too many people know is that the company is also in the home entertainment segment, having launched the Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar at CES 2019. The company on Wednesday launched its Ambeo soundbar in India, featuring 13 speaker drivers and 3D sound. The Ambeo soundbar is priced at Rs. 1,99,990 in India, and is already on sale in the country via offline stores of 15 distributors. 

Launched globally a little over a year ago at CES 2019, the Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar comes with 13 speakers - six woofers, five tweeters and two top-firing full-range speakers. The soundbar supports 3D sound, and is compatible with various popular sound formats including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The soundbar is claimed to replicate a typical 5.1.4 home theatre setup, with five regular speakers, one subwoofer, and four additional corner speakers. The device does this virtually using just the single speaker array and bouncing audio off your room walls to replicate the surround sound effect. There is also Sennheiser's Upmix, a sound upscaling technology which converts stereo or 5.1 audio to 3D sound.

Also supported on the Ambeo soundbar are HDMI eARC, 4K and Dolby Vision passthrough, Bluetooth, and a built-in Chromecast. Interestingly, you can also adjust various settings on the soundbar using the Sennheiser Sound Control app, which is available for Android and iOS. The soundbar does not have a dedicated subwoofer, but does allow for a separate subwoofer to be connected.

Sennheiser has been busy in the past few months with its consumer headphones, including the IE80 S BT wireless earphones and Momentum 3 Wireless noise cancelling wireless headphones. The Ambeo brand isn't a new one though; the company had earlier launched its Ambeo smart headset in India, which is capable of recording binaural audio.

Comments

Ali Pardiwala

