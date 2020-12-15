Technology News
Saregama Carvaan Karaoke Audio Player With Inbuilt Screen for Displaying Lyrics Launched in India

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke comes with two wireless mics to let up to two users sing along to retro music.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2020 16:46 IST
Saregama Carvaan Karaoke features a design that matches earlier Carvaan players

Highlights
  • Saregama Carvaan Karaoke comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,990
  • The audio player comes with 1,000 preloaded Karaoke tracks
  • Saregama Carvaan Karaoke includes 5,000 Hindi songs

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke has been launched as a portable audio player that lets you sing along to your favourite retro music. The new offering by the Indian music label comes with an inbuilt screen to display lyrics for a large number of classic tracks — ranging from retro hits of Lata Mangeshkar to the best of Mohammad Rafi. Carvaan Karaoke also retains the vintage design of existing Carvaan Bluetooth speakers that feature physical controls, including a knob to select tracks and a volume dial for adjusting audio levels.

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke price in India

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke price has been set at Rs. 19,990 in India. The audio player is available for purchase through the Saregama.com website. It will also soon be available through Amazon and Flipkart. The Carvaan Karaoke comes in a metallic red colour option.

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke specifications, features

Similar to the existing Carvaan 2.0, Saregama Carvaan Karaoke comes preloaded with 5,000 Hindi songs categorised in over 130 stations based on artistes, specials, and Ameen Sayani's classic radio show, Geetmala. There are also dedicated modes to switch from the preloaded collection to FM/ AM radio, USB, Aux In, or Bluetooth. However, what makes the Carvaan Karaoke a different option altogether in its family is the availability of an inbuilt screen as well as preloaded 1,000 Karaoke tracks that are classified on the basis of actors, artistes, eras, and moods.

Carvaan Karaoke also comes with the ability to project the lyrics on a TV or projector using the inbuilt HDMI port. Users can also switch between English and Hindi for lyrics.

Saregama has also bundled two wireless mics along with a remote that can control Karaoke features including changing and selecting a particular track, adjusting volume levels, or making a track as favourite. The mics also include echo control for singing.

Carvaan Karaoke can also be connected over Wi-Fi to offer content to family members using the Saregama Carvaan app. It brings additional 15,000 Hindi songs and various daily updated Wi-Fi based audio stations.

In terms of specifications, Carvaan Karaoke includes two 5W speakers as well as Bluetooth support, USB port, FM/ AM radio, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Karaoke screen for displaying lyrics is 800x480 pixels in resolution. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery that delivers up to six hours of audio playback on a single charge. It measures 288x226x84.2mm and weighs 2.3 kilograms.

Speaker Type Home Audio Speaker
Features Bluetooth
Color Red
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo
Jagmeet Singh
