Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 Quietly Launched, New Content Creation Platform Also Announced

The Carvaan Go 2.0 is priced at Rs. 4,590.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 13:18 IST
The Carvaan Go 2.0 is a portable audio player with built-in tracks

Highlights
  • Saregama has launched the Carvaan Go 2.0
  • The device comes with small changes over its predecessor
  • The new content creation platform is meant for individual contributors

When Indian music label Saregama announced that it was entering the hardware segment, a lot of people were sceptical. The products were a big success though, as buyers appreciated the simplicity and ease of use in the Saregama Carvaan range of products. The company launched the portable Saregama Carvaan Go last year, and has now quietly launched its successor - the Carvaan Go 2.0. Priced at Rs. 4,590, the Carvaan Go 2.0 is available now on the company's official e-store.

Unlike the Saregama Carvaan 2.0, which brought new features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and Internet-based content, the Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 has smaller, incremental updates over its predecessor, the Carvaan Go.

The Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 is now available in new colour options - blooming blue, salsa red, emerald green, and classic black - and is a bit taller, thicker and significantly heavier at 141g. The speaker output has also been increased from a single 1W speaker to a two speakers of 1W output each. The changes are largely based on feedback from users and experts, according to Saregama.

Like its predecessor, the Carvaan Go 2.0 has 3,000 built-in tracks, largely made up of retro classics from Saregama's extensive catalogue, along with up to 7 hours of battery life, radio connectivity, and microSD card support.

Apart from the new device, Saregama has also announced the launch of its new content creator platform for individual contributors. The company is now inviting contributors to provide content such as podcasts or fixed-format shows to be streamed on the Internet-enabled Carvaan 2.0 speaker. Content can be anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes in a variety of topics, and content will be subject to filters and curation by Saregama.

Saregama is promising a revenue share of 40 percent to accepted contributors once the platform starts monetising content on the service. It's worth pointing out that the company hasn't monetised this platform yet, and has largely created content for its platform internally.

Comments

Further reading: Saregama, Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0, Saregama Carvaan
Ali Pardiwala

