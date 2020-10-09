Saregama has launched the Carvaan Mini Kids, a portable Bluetooth speaker designed for children that comes pre-loaded with rhymes, stories, and learning topics, in English and Hindi. It's the latest addition to Saregama's suite of Bluetooth speakers recognisable by their nostalgic, transistor-like design. Saregama is known for its huge repository of Indian music, and its speakers come pre-loaded with Bollywood music spanning the last five decades — topped up with Malayalam, Telegu, Tamil, Bengali and Punjabi music in different models — making them extremely popular among older listeners. But it's the first time that the company is trying to woo an entirely different generation.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids price

The Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids, priced at Rs. 2,990, is among the most affordable Bluetooth speakers in the Saregama lineup. It's similar in design and specifications to the Carvaan Mini that costs Rs. 2,490. At the top-end is the Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold that comes pre-loaded with 5,000 songs, supports Wi-Fi audio stations, and has speakers designed by Harman/Kardon. Earlier this year, Saregama also launched a pair of wired earphones, the Saregama Carvaan GX01, for Rs. 1,599.

Carvaan Mini Kids specifications

The Carvaan Mini Kids has a repository of 300+ stories, 80+ rhymes, and 15+ phonetic-based learning topics for children. It also has a loop function to listen to a particular nugget of content on repeat. The portable speaker can be wirelessly connected to a supported device using Bluetooth and also has Aux and USB ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack to connect headphones. But unlike the Carvaan Mini, it does not support FM/AM. The battery is claimed to give six hours of playback. The speaker comes in a single size with dimensions 11x8x4cm and weighs just 250g.

