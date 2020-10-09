Technology News
Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth Speaker Launched, Pre-loaded with Rhymes and Stories

The portable Bluetooth speaker can deliver up to six hours of playback.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 9 October 2020 11:27 IST
Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids has USB and Aux ports, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlights
  • Carvaan Mini Kids has pre-loaded stories, rhymes, and learning content
  • The portable Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 2,990
  • It is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and saregama.com

Saregama has launched the Carvaan Mini Kids, a portable Bluetooth speaker designed for children that comes pre-loaded with rhymes, stories, and learning topics, in English and Hindi. It's the latest addition to Saregama's suite of Bluetooth speakers recognisable by their nostalgic, transistor-like design. Saregama is known for its huge repository of Indian music, and its speakers come pre-loaded with Bollywood music spanning the last five decades — topped up with Malayalam, Telegu, Tamil, Bengali and Punjabi music in different models — making them extremely popular among older listeners. But it's the first time that the company is trying to woo an entirely different generation.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids price

The Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids, priced at Rs. 2,990, is among the most affordable Bluetooth speakers in the Saregama lineup. It's similar in design and specifications to the Carvaan Mini that costs Rs. 2,490. At the top-end is the Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold that comes pre-loaded with 5,000 songs, supports Wi-Fi audio stations, and has speakers designed by Harman/Kardon. Earlier this year, Saregama also launched a pair of wired earphones, the Saregama Carvaan GX01, for Rs. 1,599.

Carvaan Mini Kids specifications

The Carvaan Mini Kids has a repository of 300+ stories, 80+ rhymes, and 15+ phonetic-based learning topics for children. It also has a loop function to listen to a particular nugget of content on repeat. The portable speaker can be wirelessly connected to a supported device using Bluetooth and also has Aux and USB ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack to connect headphones. But unlike the Carvaan Mini, it does not support FM/AM. The battery is claimed to give six hours of playback. The speaker comes in a single size with dimensions 11x8x4cm and weighs just 250g.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Saregama, Saregama Carvaan, Carvaan Mini, Saregama Carvaan mini kids
