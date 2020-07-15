Samsung has announced the launch of its new Sound Tower, the Q Series Soundbar, and the T Series Soundbar in India. Designed to be a party speaker, the Sound Tower offers an output of up to 1,500W along with fun features such as Karaoke, LED Party Lights and DJ effect. The Q Series Soundbar takes its name after Samsung's own Q-Symphony technology which creates a unique surround sound from the TV and the Soundbar simultaneously. On the other hand, the T Series Soundbar offers a crisp 3D surround sound and can be easily connected to a TV through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. All the devices will be available for purchase from tomorrow (July 16).

Samsung Sound Tower, Q Series Soundbar, and T Series Soundbar price in India, availability

The Samsung Sound Tower will be made available in two variants – the MX-T70 (priced at Rs. 42,990), and the MX-T50 (priced at Rs. 29,990).

The Q Series Soundbar will come in four models – the HW-Q950T (priced at Rs. 1,39,990), the HW-Q900T (priced at Rs. 1,03,990), the HW-Q800T (priced at Rs. 53,990), and the HW-Q60T (priced at Rs. 35,990).

The T Series Soundbar will offer seven variants – the HW-T650 (priced at Rs. 35,990), the HW-T550 (priced at Rs. 25,990), the HW-T450 (priced at Rs. 19,990), the HW-T420 (priced at Rs. 16,990), the HW-T400 (priced at Rs. 10,990), the HW-T45E (priced at Rs. 19,990), and the HW-T42E (priced at Rs. 16,990).

All the devices and their models will be available on the Samsung Shop online and select Samsung Smart Plaza retail stores from tomorrow. The HW-T45E will only be available on Amazon whereas the HW-T42E will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Additionally, customer can also choose to avail a 10 percent discount through ICICI Bank and Federal Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Sound Tower features

Designed for in-home entertainment and social gatherings, Sound Tower comes with a Bi-directional Sound feature which helps the audio disperse evenly over a wider range. Boasting an audio output ranging from 500W to 1,500W, the Sound Tower offers features such as Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke, LED Party Lights among others.

The MX-T70 variant also comes with an inbuilt 10-inch woofer which promises an enhanced bass performance. The speakers are also designed to be splash-proof.

Samsung Q Series Soundbar features

The new Soundbar line comes with Samsung's signature Q-Symphony technology, which enables both the TV and the Soundbar to work simultaneously, resulting in a fuller surround sound. The device also features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, which offers a complete 3D audio flow around the listener.

All the devices will also support Amazon Alexa to help facilitate hands-free control. They also come with a Game Mode Pro setting which automatically detects when the TV is connected to a gaming console.

The high-end HW-Q950T & HW-Q900T and models will also feature premium fabrics from Danish textile brand Kvadrat, adding to the visual appeal of the devices. Earlier in July, Samsung had launched the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T models in the US.

Samsung T Series Soundbar features

The T Series Soundbar features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X technology to help create a theatre-like atmosphere in the living room itself, without the need of additional speakers. If the TV is compatible, the T Series can be connected to it using a HDMI cable or via Bluetooth. Also, two different mobile devices can be connected to the T Series Soundbar at the same time using Bluetooth.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.