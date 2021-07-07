Samsung has launched new Q series, A series, and S series 2021 soundbar lineup in India, including the world's first 11.1.4 channel soundbar to bring an elevated immersive sound experience. The Q Series soundbars come with exclusive Q-Symphony technology that seamlessly syncs audio from Samsung QLED TV to deliver 3D sound. There's a new feature called SpaceFit Sound introduced on the soundbars that analyses your TV's physical environment and provides immersive sound tailored specifically to your space. All of the Samsung soundbars come with Enhanced Dolby Atmos support for better sound quality.

Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series price in India, availability

Samsung has introduced four models in the Q series — Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A — and these are priced at Rs. 1,47,990, Rs. 1,11,990, Rs. 61,990, and Rs. 43,990, respectively. Samsung A-series soundbar models — A670, A550 and A450 — will be available at Rs. 47,990, Rs. 33,990, and Rs. 27,990, respectively. The Samsung S series soundbar model S61A is priced at Rs. 47,990 in India.

All of these new models will be available viaSamsung's official online store, Samsung Shop, and select Samsung Smart Plazas starting today. Consumers buying the soundbars can avail up to 10 percent additional cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda. All soundbars will come with 12 months of warranty.

Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series specifications, features

The premium model in Samsung Q-series soundbar lineup comes with the world's first 11.1.4 channel that enables buyers to enjoy the most realistic 3D audio. Integrated Q-Symphony technology plays surround sound from TV and soundbar simultaneously, creating an audio synergy. Samsung Q series supports Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X and has SpaceFit Sound technology that automatically analyses the surrounding environment and provides an optimised sound experience. It comes with a dedicated Game Mode, up-firing rear speakers, and has inbuilt Amazon Alexa. The Q-series soundbars can be controlled using a Samsung TV remote and supports AirPlay 2 as well.

Coming to Samsung A series, these soundbars come with enhanced wattage and is equipped with Dolby Audio/ DTS Virtual:X. Its new Bass Boost feature allows users to add ‘more boom' with a simple click, while the Adaptive Sound Lite technology automatically enhances voice clarity and optimises sound for TV series, sports, and news, depending on content. The Samsung A-series soundbars come with inbuilt wireless subwoofers and supports Samsung TV remote as well.

Lastly, Samsung S-series soundbar comes in a stylish design, wrapped in a premium fabric. The S61A soundbar includes side horn speakers with acoustic beam that replicates a room-filling cinema-style environment. For those who play music from their mobile devices, the Tap Sound feature makes it as simple as tapping to pair a device to the soundbar to play music. The soundbar supports Alexa and Airplay 2 as well.

