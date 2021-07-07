Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details

Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details

Samsung S series soundbar model S61A is priced at Rs. 47,990 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 July 2021 13:51 IST
Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details

Samsung A670, A550, A450 soundbars are priced at Rs. 47,990, Rs. 33,990, and Rs. 27,990, respectively

Highlights
  • Samsung Q series comes with Q Symphony to sync audio
  • Samsung S series supports Alexa voice assistant
  • Samsung A series is equipped with Dolby Audio/ DTS Virtual:X

Samsung has launched new Q series, A series, and S series 2021 soundbar lineup in India, including the world's first 11.1.4 channel soundbar to bring an elevated immersive sound experience. The Q Series soundbars come with exclusive Q-Symphony technology that seamlessly syncs audio from Samsung QLED TV to deliver 3D sound. There's a new feature called SpaceFit Sound introduced on the soundbars that analyses your TV's physical environment and provides immersive sound tailored specifically to your space. All of the Samsung soundbars come with Enhanced Dolby Atmos support for better sound quality.

Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series price in India, availability

Samsung has introduced four models in the Q series — Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A — and these are priced at Rs. 1,47,990, Rs. 1,11,990, Rs. 61,990, and Rs. 43,990, respectively. Samsung A-series soundbar models — A670, A550 and A450 — will be available at Rs. 47,990, Rs. 33,990, and Rs. 27,990, respectively. The Samsung S series soundbar model S61A is priced at Rs. 47,990 in India.

All of these new models will be available viaSamsung's official online store, Samsung Shop, and select Samsung Smart Plazas starting today. Consumers buying the soundbars can avail up to 10 percent additional cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda. All soundbars will come with 12 months of warranty.

Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series specifications, features

The premium model in Samsung Q-series soundbar lineup comes with the world's first 11.1.4 channel that enables buyers to enjoy the most realistic 3D audio. Integrated Q-Symphony technology plays surround sound from TV and soundbar simultaneously, creating an audio synergy. Samsung Q series supports Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X and has SpaceFit Sound technology that automatically analyses the surrounding environment and provides an optimised sound experience. It comes with a dedicated Game Mode, up-firing rear speakers, and has inbuilt Amazon Alexa. The Q-series soundbars can be controlled using a Samsung TV remote and supports AirPlay 2 as well.

Coming to Samsung A series, these soundbars come with enhanced wattage and is equipped with Dolby Audio/ DTS Virtual:X. Its new Bass Boost feature allows users to add ‘more boom' with a simple click, while the Adaptive Sound Lite technology automatically enhances voice clarity and optimises sound for TV series, sports, and news, depending on content. The Samsung A-series soundbars come with inbuilt wireless subwoofers and supports Samsung TV remote as well.

Lastly, Samsung S-series soundbar comes in a stylish design, wrapped in a premium fabric. The S61A soundbar includes side horn speakers with acoustic beam that replicates a room-filling cinema-style environment. For those who play music from their mobile devices, the Tap Sound feature makes it as simple as tapping to pair a device to the soundbar to play music. The soundbar supports Alexa and Airplay 2 as well.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung 2021 Soundbars, Samsung Q Series Soundbar, Samsung Q Series Soundbar Price In India, Samsung Q Series Soundbar Specifications, Samsung A Series Soundbar, Samsung A Series Soundbar Price in India, Samsung S Series Soundbar, Samsung S Series Soundbar Price in India, Samsung S Series Soundbar Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A20s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  4. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  5. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  6. Redmi K40 Ultra May Be in the Works to Rival OnePlus Nord 2
  7. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Leaked Again
  9. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy A12s Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  2. BSNL Introduces Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With No Daily Data Restriction; Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 Plans Also Revised
  3. Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability
  4. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers
  5. Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched
  6. Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A20s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  8. Weibo Chairman, State Firm Said to Plan Taking China's Twitter Private
  9. Samsung Electronics Rides Strong Chip Prices and Demand to Flag 53 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit, Tops Estimates
  10. Ether and Ramayana? Coinbase India Head Explains Unique Connection Between Ethereum and Hindu Mythology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com