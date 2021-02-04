Technology News
Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India

Samsung Level U2 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2021 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Level U2 headphones come with a neckband design for a snug fit

Highlights
  • Samsung Level U2 headphones come in Black and Blue colours
  • The headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Samsung Level U2 offer up to 500 hours of standby time on a single charge

Samsung Level U2 neckband-style wireless headphones have been launched in India. The new headphones are touted to deliver up to 500 hours of standby time on a single charge. Samsung has also provided an IPX2-rated build for water resistance, along with 12mm audio drivers. You'll also get Samsung's proprietary Scalable codec technology for optimal sound output. The Samsung Level U2 headphones debuted in South Korea in November — over five years after the launch of the original Level U headphones that had arrived back in July 2015.

Samsung Level U2 price in India

Samsung Level U2 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999. The headphones come in Black and Blue colour options and are available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart and the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Level U2 specifications

Samsung Level U2 headphones come with 12mm drivers that have an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20,000Hz. The headphones also come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as two microphones. Further, there is support for AAC, SBC, and Scalable codec.

Samsung has provided a neckband design that lets the Level U2 headphones sit snugly around your neck. There are also ergonomic ear tips that can fit in a range of ear sizes.

Samsung Level U2 headphones come with physical buttons to let users receive, mute, and reject calls, without taking out their connected phone. The headphones also include an inbuilt battery that is rated to offer 500 hours of standby time, 18 hours of music playback, or 13 hours of talk time on a single charge. Further, there is a USB Type-C port for charging. The headphones measure 146x39x170mm and weigh 41.5 grams.

Jagmeet Singh
