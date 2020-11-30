Samsung Level U2 have been unveiled as the company's latest neckband-style wireless earbuds. The new model comes over five years after the launch of the original Level U that debuted back in July 2015. The Level U2 earbuds with ergonomically designed eartips and 12mm drivers. The earbuds are also touted to deliver balanced sound over Bluetooth using the proprietary Samsung Scalable Codec technology. The Samsung Level U2 are also claimed to provide up to 18 hours of continuous music playback time on a single charge.

Samsung Level U2 price, availability details

Samsung Level U2 price has been set at KRW 55,000 (roughly Rs. 3,700). The earbuds are available for purchase in the South Korean market, as reported by SamMobile. There is a KRW 2,000 (roughly Rs. 100) discount specifically for Samsung Members. Details about the global launch of the Samsung Level U2 are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Level U2 specifications

As per the information available on the Samsung Levant website, the Samsung Level U2 come with 12mm drivers that have an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response of 20,000Hz. The earbuds also feature a built-in microphone and come with Bluetooth connectivity. Further, there are four physical buttons that enable features including call receive as well as mute/ reject call.

Samsung Level U2 come with a built-in microphone and four physical buttons

The Samsung Level U2 include a USB Type-C port for charging. The earbuds carry an inbuilt battery pack that can last for up to 18 hours.

Samsung is introducing a new design of eartips that is claimed to help you listen to music for longer hours. The neckband is also designed in a way that it can sit comfortably at your preferred angle, according to the company. In terms of dimensions, the Level U2 measure 146x39x170mm and weigh 41.5 grams.

