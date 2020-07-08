Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung HW Q950T, HW Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T soundbar models are tuned at Samsung Audio Lab, the company states.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2020 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are up for pre orders in select markets

Highlights
  • Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T premium soundbar models launched
  • These come with Dolby Atmos and eARC support
  • Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T have been tuned at Samsung Audio Lab

Samsung has added two new soundbar models to its Q series, namely the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T. The company is targetting the premium segment with Dolby Atmos support, eARC support, and various improvements that are a part of the new soundbars. The soundbars can be used alongside Samsung's 2020 lineup of QLED TV models for a richer audio experience. The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T come with various smart features as well that allow users to listen to their favourite music with just their voice.

Samsung HW-Q950T, Samsung HW-Q900T: Price

Samsung HW-Q950T has been listed on US retailer BHPhotoVideo's website for $1,797.99 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh) with no release date while the Samsung HW-Q900T has been listed on The Good Guys website for AUD 1,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000). The Good Guys website claims the HW-Q900T will be released on July 23 in Australia.

Both of them are up for pre-orders and as of now, it is unclear if they will make their way to the Indian market.

Samsung HW-Q950T, Samsung HW-Q900T: Specifications, features

The HW-Q950T by Samsung comes with 9.1.4-channel setup in a single soundbar while the HW-Q900T comes with a 7.1.2-channel setup. The HW-Q950T can produce 546W with its 20 speakers and has two wireless rear up-firing speakers, while the HW-Q900T can deliver 406W with its 16 speakers. It does not have wireless rear speakers.

Both the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T come with Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, DTS:X from DTS support, and eARC support. Samsung says these can be used with the 2020 QLED TV models by the company and have audio firing from both the TV's speakers and the soundbar with the help of Q-symphony. The soundbars also support 4K video passthrough with support for HDR10+. For connectivity, you get two HDMI in ports, one HDMI out port, an Optical In port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and come with a remote.

Both the Samsung HW-Q950T and Samsung HW-Q900T also feature Samsung SmartThings app support and Alexa voice assistant. This gives users the freedom to play their favourite music from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn. There is also a Tap Sound feature that allows users to send their music playing on the smartphone straight to the soundbar.

Talking about the aesthetics, Samsung says the soundbar models are wrapped in Kvadrat textile and have been tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab. The company adds that the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are thinner than the 2019 models and will better fit under the TV.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung HW-Q950T, Samsung HW-Q950T price, Samsung HW-Q950T specifications, Samsung HW-Q900T, Samsung HW-Q900T price, Samsung HW-Q900T specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Not Doing Enough to Fight Discrimination, Audit Says
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India

Related Stories

Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  3. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  4. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Poco M2 Pro Review
  6. Samsung Launches 7 New Smart TVs in India, Starting Rs. 20,900
  7. JBL Club Headphones Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 9,999
  8. A Gujarat Man Built an Automated Paani-Puri Machine Out of Scrap
  9. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India
  2. Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  3. Facebook Not Doing Enough to Fight Discrimination, Audit Says
  4. US Tech Giants Face Hard Choices Under Hong Kong's New Security Law
  5. Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Spotted on Company’s India Site, Launch Expected Soon
  6. TikTok Ban Is Being Considered, Says US President Donald Trump
  7. Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 2020, Unbox Magic 3.0 TVs Launched in India
  8. Facebook Self Regulation Not Enough, Insists Germany
  9. Flipkart Forays Into Social Commerce via Refurbished Goods Platform 2GUD
  10. Realme C11 India Launch Teased by Company as 'Next Addition' in C-Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com