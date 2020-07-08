Samsung has added two new soundbar models to its Q series, namely the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T. The company is targetting the premium segment with Dolby Atmos support, eARC support, and various improvements that are a part of the new soundbars. The soundbars can be used alongside Samsung's 2020 lineup of QLED TV models for a richer audio experience. The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T come with various smart features as well that allow users to listen to their favourite music with just their voice.

Samsung HW-Q950T, Samsung HW-Q900T: Price

Samsung HW-Q950T has been listed on US retailer BHPhotoVideo's website for $1,797.99 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh) with no release date while the Samsung HW-Q900T has been listed on The Good Guys website for AUD 1,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000). The Good Guys website claims the HW-Q900T will be released on July 23 in Australia.

Both of them are up for pre-orders and as of now, it is unclear if they will make their way to the Indian market.

Samsung HW-Q950T, Samsung HW-Q900T: Specifications, features

The HW-Q950T by Samsung comes with 9.1.4-channel setup in a single soundbar while the HW-Q900T comes with a 7.1.2-channel setup. The HW-Q950T can produce 546W with its 20 speakers and has two wireless rear up-firing speakers, while the HW-Q900T can deliver 406W with its 16 speakers. It does not have wireless rear speakers.

Both the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T come with Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, DTS:X from DTS support, and eARC support. Samsung says these can be used with the 2020 QLED TV models by the company and have audio firing from both the TV's speakers and the soundbar with the help of Q-symphony. The soundbars also support 4K video passthrough with support for HDR10+. For connectivity, you get two HDMI in ports, one HDMI out port, an Optical In port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and come with a remote.

Both the Samsung HW-Q950T and Samsung HW-Q900T also feature Samsung SmartThings app support and Alexa voice assistant. This gives users the freedom to play their favourite music from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn. There is also a Tap Sound feature that allows users to send their music playing on the smartphone straight to the soundbar.

Talking about the aesthetics, Samsung says the soundbar models are wrapped in Kvadrat textile and have been tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab. The company adds that the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are thinner than the 2019 models and will better fit under the TV.

