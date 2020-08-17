Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds have been launched in India. The two products were originally unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy Watch 3 is the much-awaited follow up to the original Galaxy Watch. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, on the other hand, come with a different design compared to the previous generation Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in multiple configurations with Wi-Fi and 4G models, as well as two sizes. The Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm will come in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours. The 41mm variant with Wi-Fi is priced at Rs. 29,990 while the 4G model is priced at Rs. 34,490. On the other hand, the 45mm variant is priced at Rs. 32,990 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 38,990 for the 4G model. All the variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 will go on sale starting August 27.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are priced at Rs. 14,990. The earbuds come in three colour options — Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White. They will go on sale starting August 25.

Samsung says both the devices will be available for purchase through Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals in the country.

The company also has a couple of pre-booking offers on the Galaxy Watch 3. On pre-booking either of the sizes of the smartwatch, customers will be able to get a discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, effectively taking the price down to just Rs. 4,990. This offer can be availed starting today, August 17 till August 26, and is valid on pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop, as well as offline retail stores.

Specific to the Wi-Fi model, customers can get an instant cashback of Rs. 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs. 5,000 on the 45mm model. This offer is valid between August 20 and August 26 through Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5. It features a 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) circular Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU and Mali-T720 GPU. The smartwatch packs 1GB of RAM with 8GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0 for the Wi-Fi model while the LTE models come with eSIM support enabling 4G connectivity. There is GPS on board as well. You get a 247mAh battery on the 41mm variant and a 340mAh battery on the 45mm variant.

In terms of features, there is oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor support is said to be coming soon to the India model. Outside the country, in select markets, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 also supports but it is unclear if the same will be offered in India.

We have reached out to Samsung to gather more clarity on the availability of its various health-related features in India. We will update this report once we hear back from the company.

Samsung has also added a Trip Detection feature to the smartwatch that allows users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature 12mm drivers with AKG tuning. There are three microphones for better call quality. The Buds Live use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and support the SBC, AAC, and Scalable Bluetooth codecs. The design is said to allow ambient listening while also offering noise cancellation.

The earbuds have 60mAh batteries each and the charging case has a 472mAh battery. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging and is said to offer up to 29 hours of battery life. The earbuds have a claimed battery life of up to eight hours. These come with fast charging support that gives one hour of playback with five minutes of charging. The earphones are IPX2 rated for water resistance, and work with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging. You get touch controls and Samsung Galaxy Buds app compatibility that allows users to control noise cancellation, adjust the equaliser settings, customise the touch controls, and view battery levels.

