Samsung's bean-shaped true wireless (TWS) earbuds have been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and previous reports have suggested that it would be called Galaxy BudsX. Notable tipster, Evan Blass (also known as evleaks) is now suggesting that Samsung's next-generation earbuds would be called Galaxy Buds Live. The tipster has also shared renders of the Galaxy Buds Live that are further republished by several news outlets. It is important to note that Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the Galaxy Buds Live (or Galaxy BudsX).

As per the renders shared by Blass and republished by 9to5Google, the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live will come in three colour options of Black, Bronze and White. The earbuds' cases are expected to adopt the same colour as well.

The renders also highlight Samsung's next TWS earbuds without silicon ear tips. The report by 9to5Google suggests that the Galaxy Buds Live likely have two different microphone holes on one side, probably for voice commands/calls and noise cancellation. The renders suggest the presence of a "vent-like speaker" in the middle of the bud.

Earlier in June, a report had tipped that the next Samsung Galaxy TWS earbuds would be called Samsung Galaxy BudsX. Last month, an image asset of the Galaxy Buds was found in the Galaxy Wearable app teardown, suggesting its development.

Samsung will host its next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 where it is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. The South Korean tech giant may also unveil the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Samsung may introduce the rumoured bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live at Galaxy Unpacked event. More information from the company is expected in the coming days.

