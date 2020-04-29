Technology News
  Samsung's Bean Shaped True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy BudsX: Report

Samsung’s Bean-Shaped True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy BudsX: Report

Samsung Galaxy BudsX will reportedly cost KRW 1,70,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600).

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 April 2020 15:39 IST
The Galaxy BudsX may come with active noise cancellation

Samsung has been in the true wireless earphones segment for a while now, but has always stopped short of a truly feature-filled premium variant with active noise cancellation. However, that's set to change as Samsung is reportedly working on a new high-end true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation. Earlier rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean because of their bean-like shape, a new report suggests that the company's upcoming true wireless earphones will be called the Samsung Galaxy BudsX.

A new report by Netherlands-based GalaxyClub suggests that Samsung has applied to register Galaxy BudsX as a product name. This is likely to be the same product teased earlier this month, rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean in reference to the bean-like shape. ‘BudsX' definitely comes across as a catchier name between the two.

Another report by a South Korean publication suggests that the new true wireless earphones will be priced at KRW 1,70,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600). Samsung's South Korea pricing is usually lower than other markets, so pricing in India and abroad is likely to be much higher when it is launched.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 13,990 in India, so the Galaxy BudsX could cost a fair bit more given as the latter will reportedly offer active noise cancellation. Although the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have been highly rated for sound quality with both music and calls, the lack of active noise cancellation means these aren't a true competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro. With the Galaxy BudsX, Samsung will finally have a product fit to compete in the premium true wireless earphones space.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ali Pardiwala

