Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the anticipated new truly wireless earphones from the South Korean electronics giant, are rumoured to launch with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series next week. While many of its specifications have been tipped in recent days, a new bunch of leaks have surfaced on Twitter showcasing the Galaxy Buds+ and their deeper integration with Spotify. The true wireless earphones will now be able to do more than just control your music. Additionally, a few new screenshots of the Android plugin have also been leaked. There is also talk of a new Game Mode feature in the Galaxy Buds+, while there are new renders.

The current version of the Samsung Galaxy Buds allows you to play, pause, and skip tracks by using the touchpad and that's it. The new GIF shared by tipster and XDA Developers' author Max Weinbach shows that the Galaxy Buds+ will allow you to launch Spotify by pressing and holding the touchpad.

The Twitter post by Weinbach also shows the LED light on the earphone case and reads, “The front light will also change color depending on the battery percentage of the buds.” This is not something new that Samsung is doing with its Galaxy Buds+, as the current generation also has an LED light on the case that shows battery levels.

Though there is not much information pertaining to the new Game Mode, it is suspected that this mode has something to do with an equaliser specific to gaming. Samsung already has a dedicated Game Launcher that allows players to focus completely on their game and the Game Mode feature in the new Galaxy Buds+ might work in a similar way.

Coming to the screenshots of the Android app, you can see the equaliser with its various different options, an ambient sound toggle and the ‘Find My Earbuds' feature. Active noise cancellation is nowhere to be seen in the screenshots which might come as a disappointment to some.

As we mentioned, Weinbach has also tweeted out some renders of the Galaxy Buds+ and their charging case, matching what we've seen before. Another recent leak about the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ sourced information from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ iOS app that was listed on the App Store, while another featured detail specifications compared to their predecessors - the Galaxy Buds.

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Buds+ along with the Galaxy Z Flip phone and the Galaxy S20 series next week on February 11.