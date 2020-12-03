Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones

Active noise cancellation is also expected on the Galaxy Buds Pro.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 December 2020 11:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Renders Show Off the New True Wireless Earphones

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

The Galaxy Buds Pro has a proper in-canal fit, unlike the Galaxy Buds Live

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected in early 2021
  • The design is a big change from that of the Galaxy Buds Live
  • Samsung could launch the earphones alongside the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung only just launched the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones, but reports suggest that the company's next true wireless earphones are already well on the way. It's now very likely that the upcoming true wireless earphones will be called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and go back to a more traditional design with an in-canal fit. The pair is expected to come with premium features such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging for the case. Now, thanks to tipster Evan Blass, we have our first look at the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

A new report on Voice by Evan Blass shows off leaked renders of the upcoming true wireless earphones from Samsung. A recent report tipped that the earphones will be called the Galaxy Buds Pro, and the Voice report does seem to suggest the same. The images allegedly show the true wireless earphones themselves, as well as the charging case, in what seems to be a new grey colour option.

samsung galaxy buds pro case renders voice evan blass Samsung

The images hint at one key point about the Galaxy Buds Pro: the earpieces feature a proper in-canal fit, with Samsung quickly moving away from its unique bean-like design of the Galaxy Buds Live. The design didn't lend itself too well with the active noise cancellation feature, and a traditional in-canal fit will likely do a much better job of offering proper passive noise isolation.

The large microphone grilles on the earpieces also tip the likelihood of active noise cancellation being present on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Given that the Galaxy Buds Live offers this, it was always likely that the next flagship true wireless headset from Samsung would continue with the feature, especially since this is a major trend in the premium true wireless segment.

Brands such as Apple, Sony, Jabra, and Sennheiser all have true wireless earphones with an in-canal fit and active noise cancellation, and Samsung is indeed a bit late to the show in comparison. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to launch in January 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. It's still too early to comment on pricing, but Samsung could keep the price of the new earphones around Rs. 15,000, while discounting the prices of existing models such as the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, True wireless earphones, TWS, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy S21, Evan Blass, Bluetooth
