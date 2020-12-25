Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced around $199, making them the most expensive true wireless earphones from the Korean company yet, according to a new rumour. Although coming only a few moths after the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live, the new Pro earphones will be the most well-equipped and feature-filled wireless earphones from the company, based on various reports. In India, this could suggest a price of close to Rs. 20,000, meaning that the Galaxy Buds Pro will go directly up against the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3.

The latest rumour comes via images posted by Twitter user @h0x0d, which appear to be leaked marketing material from Samsung comparing the various features of the company's existing range of true wireless earphones. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compared to the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+, in a chart that includes various features, as well as the prices of the earphones. This mentions the price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro as $199 (approximately Rs. 14,600).

That said, the price in India is likely to be a bit higher, considering that the Galaxy Buds Live which is priced at $169 (approximately Rs. 12,400) retails at Rs. 14,990 officially in the country. This suggests that the Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at around or slightly under Rs. 20,000. This would put it in directly competition with the Sony WF-1000XM3 which is officially priced at Rs. 19,990 in India, but still a fair bit more affordable than the Apple AirPods Pro, our current top pick among premium true wireless earphones.

Other rumoured key features revealed by the images are IPX7 water resistance and up to 28 hours of battery life, giving the Galaxy Buds Pro a significant edge over the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+. These details line-up with recent reports that suggested the same features. With these earphones, Samsung appears to be looking to definitively challenge the AirPods Pro, but at a slightly more competitive price and with some features that will benefit users of Samsung smartphones.

Various features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaked recently, giving us a fairly clear picture of what to expect from the new earphones. While active noise cancellation is practically a given at this stage, other key features include 3D spatial audio and voice detection, apart from Qi wireless charging for the case and the presence of the Scalable high-resolution Bluetooth codec.

