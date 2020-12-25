Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Cost USD199, and Around Rs. 20,000 in India

The earphones are expected to have active noise cancellation, as well as voice detection.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 December 2020 11:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Cost USD199, and Around Rs. 20,000 in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The upcoming true wireless earphones have a proper in-ear fit

Highlights
  • Samsung could launch the Galaxy Buds Pro in the coming weeks
  • The earphones come just a few months after the Galaxy Buds Live
  • The price of the earphones could be around Rs. 20,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced around $199, making them the most expensive true wireless earphones from the Korean company yet, according to a new rumour. Although coming only a few moths after the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live, the new Pro earphones will be the most well-equipped and feature-filled wireless earphones from the company, based on various reports. In India, this could suggest a price of close to Rs. 20,000, meaning that the Galaxy Buds Pro will go directly up against the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3.

The latest rumour comes via images posted by Twitter user @h0x0d, which appear to be leaked marketing material from Samsung comparing the various features of the company's existing range of true wireless earphones. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compared to the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+, in a chart that includes various features, as well as the prices of the earphones. This mentions the price of the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro as $199 (approximately Rs. 14,600).

 

That said, the price in India is likely to be a bit higher, considering that the Galaxy Buds Live which is priced at $169 (approximately Rs. 12,400) retails at Rs. 14,990 officially in the country. This suggests that the Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at around or slightly under Rs. 20,000. This would put it in directly competition with the Sony WF-1000XM3 which is officially priced at Rs. 19,990 in India, but still a fair bit more affordable than the Apple AirPods Pro, our current top pick among premium true wireless earphones.

Other rumoured key features revealed by the images are IPX7 water resistance and up to 28 hours of battery life, giving the Galaxy Buds Pro a significant edge over the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+. These details line-up with recent reports that suggested the same features. With these earphones, Samsung appears to be looking to definitively challenge the AirPods Pro, but at a slightly more competitive price and with some features that will benefit users of Samsung smartphones.

Various features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaked recently, giving us a fairly clear picture of what to expect from the new earphones. While active noise cancellation is practically a given at this stage, other key features include 3D spatial audio and voice detection, apart from Qi wireless charging for the case and the presence of the Scalable high-resolution Bluetooth codec.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

