Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones with intelligent active noise cancellation has been launched. The new earphones are the most premium and advanced true wireless headset from Samsung yet, and come with advanced features such as active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance. The Galaxy Buds Pro are the successor to the Galaxy Buds Live, and have been launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung's new earphones will be available in three colours - violet, black, and silver - and feature adjustable levels of active noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are slated to go on sale in select markets from January 15 onwards, and are priced at $200 (approximately Rs. 14,600). While specific India availability and pricing isn't available yet, it's expected that the earphones will be priced at close to Rs. 20,000 in the country, and will likely go on sale in the coming days alongside the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has been designed to work best with Samsung Galaxy devices, including smartphones and tablets. A new ‘auto switch' feature lets the earphones maintain a simultaneous connection with two Galaxy devices, to be able to switch as required, for example between a tablet for media and a smartphone for calls. When used with Galaxy devices, there is also 360 Audio with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a spatial audio experience that reacts to your head movements.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones come in an in-canal fit design for better passive noise isolation to aid the active noise cancellation. This marks a significant change from the unique bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, which was met with some criticism for its odd design and lack of proper noise isolation. Each earpiece on the Galaxy Buds Pro has three microphones - two outer and one inner - along with a separate voice pickup unit.

All features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be customised through the Galaxy Wearable companion app, which lets users adjust the equaliser, active noise cancellation settings, and more. Samsung states that there is intelligent active noise cancellation on the Galaxy Buds Pro, which can quickly switch between ANC and Ambient Sound mode, as well as reduce playback volume when the user speaks, similar to the speak-to-chat feature on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is claimed to be up to 8 hours on the earpieces with active noise cancellation off, and 5 hours with it on. With the charging case, the total battery life is claimed to be up to 28 hours with ANC off and 18 hours with it on. There is fast USB Type-C charging, as well as Qi wireless charging for the case. The earpieces are IPX7-rated for water resistance.

For sound, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has a two-way driver system, combining an 11mm woofer with a 6.5mm tweeter within the driver casing. Connectivity is through Bluetooth 5, with codec support for SBC, AAC, and Samsung's proprietary Scalable codec. When used with modern Samsung smartphones and tablets, the earphones will use the Scalable codec which promises better sound quality through high-bitrate audio transfer and improved latency levels.

