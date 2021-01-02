Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Moniker Appears on Company Site, Support Page Surfaces in India as Well

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Moniker Appears on Company Site, Support Page Surfaces in India as Well

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are likely to debut alongside the Galaxy S21 series on January 14.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 January 2021 13:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Moniker Appears on Company Site, Support Page Surfaces in India as Well

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to offer upgraded experience over Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro appear on Samsung’s Canadian site
  • Samsung’s Indian site also suggests the earbuds with SM-R190 model number
  • The earbuds are rumoured to have 3D spatial audio and voice detection

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds by the South Korean company, have received a dedicated support page along with its moniker. The new development comes weeks after the Galaxy Buds Pro appeared in a series of leaks and rumours. Samsung's websites in the global markets also purportedly carried support pages of the Galaxy Buds Pro in the recent past, but without mentioning the name of the earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro are rumoured to deliver up 28 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Initially spotted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de, Samsung's Canadian website featured the Galaxy Buds Pro support page along with its moniker. The page also includes the SM-R190 model number that has already been a part of reports highlighting the existence of the new Galaxy Buds-series earbuds. The same model number is also available on the Samsung India website and earlier appeared on its Chinese and Korean counterparts.

samsung galaxy buds pro support page screenshot gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro support page appeared on the company's Canadian website

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications, features (expected)

Apart from showing the name of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the support pages of the earbuds on the company's Canadian and Indian websites don't provide any specific information. Nevertheless, the rumour mill already churned out plenty of possible details.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to have 3D spatial audio and voice-detection support. The earbuds could also come with IPX7 rating. Further, recent reports suggested active noise cancellation (ANC) as well as ambient sound modes to deliver an upgraded experience over the existing Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro initially in Black and Silver colour options, while some other shades may join the list at a later stage.

Each earbud of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could include a 61mAh battery, while the case could include a 472mAh battery. The company is also likely to use special gyro sensors as well as provide support for Dolby Atmos and SoundAlive technologies.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are rumoured to be priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500). This is slightly higher than the Galaxy Buds Live price that is available with a price tag of $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The Galaxy Buds+, on the other hand, is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,000).

Samsung is likely to reveal the price and other details about the Galaxy Buds Pro at the time of its launch. The earbuds are likely to accompany the Galaxy S21 series and debut on January 14.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung
Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Comment
 
 

