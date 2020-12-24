Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro key specifications, such as battery life and IP rating, have leaked ahead of their official announcement. As per a known tipster, the rumoured Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will feature IPX7 water resistance rating and up to 28 hours of battery life. An earlier report claimed that these earphones could come with features such as 3D spatial audio with head tracking and voice detection.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has detailed key features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. He says that the earphones will come equipped with 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeter coaxial dual speakers. The leak also claims that they will offer noise cancellation up to 35dB and feature dual connection, which means that the earphones can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

Furthermore, the tipster says that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will offer up to 28 hours of battery life, which includes the battery power of the charging case as well. The earphones are also claimed to feature IPX7 water resistance rating.

Earlier reports have also touched upon some of the features of the earphones. As per one report, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with features like 3D spatial audio with head tracking and voice detection. Agarwal had also leaked the same features in an earlier tweet. The earphones have also been shown off in a leaked 360-degree promotional animation. The Galaxy Buds Pro earphones are rumoured to be launched as early as January 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

