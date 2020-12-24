Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are claimed to offer noise cancellation up to 35db.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 December 2020 14:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may come with 3D spatial audio with head tracking and voice detection

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could get 11mm bass drivers
  • The earphones could also come with 6.5mm tweeter coaxial dual speakers
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may launch in January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro key specifications, such as battery life and IP rating, have leaked ahead of their official announcement. As per a known tipster, the rumoured Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will feature IPX7 water resistance rating and up to 28 hours of battery life. An earlier report claimed that these earphones could come with features such as 3D spatial audio with head tracking and voice detection.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has detailed key features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. He says that the earphones will come equipped with 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeter coaxial dual speakers. The leak also claims that they will offer noise cancellation up to 35dB and feature dual connection, which means that the earphones can be connected to two devices simultaneously.

Furthermore, the tipster says that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will offer up to 28 hours of battery life, which includes the battery power of the charging case as well. The earphones are also claimed to feature IPX7 water resistance rating.

Earlier reports have also touched upon some of the features of the earphones. As per one report, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with features like 3D spatial audio with head tracking and voice detection. Agarwal had also leaked the same features in an earlier tweet. The earphones have also been shown off in a leaked 360-degree promotional animation. The Galaxy Buds Pro earphones are rumoured to be launched as early as January 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications, Samsung
