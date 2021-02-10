Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation

An earlier update also brought some basic improvements including balance and stability adjustments.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 February 2021 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 15,990 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung has rolled out a software update for the Galaxy Buds Pro
  • The update brings improved ANC and Ambient Sound performance
  • The true wireless earphones were launched in India in January

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones are receiving a software update that brings improvements to active noise cancellation and ambient sound modes, among other changes. The premium true wireless earphones were launched in January in India alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, and are priced at Rs. 15,990. The latest update appears to be only rolling out in limited countries, and follows an earlier update rollout which brought improvements for the balance, Bixby voice wake-up response time, and better system stability.

The latest software update, reported on by SamMobile, appears to only be available in the US for now, as a quick check with our review unit showed that it's not yet available in India. The update is said to bring improvements for active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, and system stability and reliability.

Other changes include updates to the operating concept when using a single earpiece has also been implemented. The update is just 2.2MB in size, and can be applied using the Galaxy Wear app for Android or Galaxy Buds app for iOS, where supported and available.

An earlier update for the Galaxy Buds Pro is rolling out widely including in India, which brings core improvements soon after the launch of the earphones. These include balance adjustment, improved Bixby wake-up response, and general stability and reliability tweaks.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones are available now in India, priced at Rs. 15,990. The true wireless earphones arrived here just a few months after the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live, and bring a proper in-canal fit, active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and more premium features that put the headset in competition with options such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. The Galaxy Buds Pro are designed to work best with Samsung devices, but can be used with any Bluetooth source device including smartphones from other brands.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications, Software Update, Firmware Update, True Wireless Earphones, Active noise cancellation, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle
Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  7. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  8. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  9. Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast Launched
  10. Realme Race Series Could Launch as Realme GT in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Responds to Government Orders, Says Direction to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Law
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto’s New Joker Look Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation
  5. Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models
  6. Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle
  7. Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked
  8. Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
  9. Facebook Faces New UK Class Action After Data Harvesting Scandal
  10. YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com