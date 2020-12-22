Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price Leaks, May Be Pricier Than Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are largely expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in January. These earbuds have been reported about earlier with images and key features detailed recently. Now pricing of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds have also surfaced online, leaving very little to the imagination. The pricing leak hints that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may be more expensive than the Galaxy Buds Live launched earlier this year. A recent leak hinted that Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will come with active noise cancelation as well as 3D spatial audio.

GalaxyClub reports that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may be priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,600) in Europe. If true, it means that the earbuds may be more expensive than the Galaxy Buds Live. These earbuds are reported to be bundled with pre-orders of the Galaxy S21 series and may be initially offered in black and silver colour options. Other colour options may launch later in the year.

A recent Galaxy Buds Pro plugin app teardown revealed several key features of the upcoming TWS earbuds. It is said to come with features like 3D spatial audio and video for a more immersive sound experience. For this feature to work, the report says that the paired Android phone needs to run on Android 11 with One UI 3.0. It also works using special gyro sensors, Dolby Atmos, and SoundAlive. It is reported to support voice detection to activate ambient mode and is also said to automatically reduce media volume when it detects that you are conversing with someone.

There is expected to four volume settings for ambient mode to adjust how much noise needs to enter, and even ANC is customisable with high and low settings. The app teardown also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may have 61mAh battery inside each earbuds and a 472mAh battery inside the case. The plugin app will also support the Find My Earbuds feature to help locate misplaced earpieces. The earbuds are also expected to offer touch controls.

