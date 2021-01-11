Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price and specifications have been accidentally leaked by Canadian office supplies major Staples. The new development comes just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the new Galaxy Buds earbuds are likely to debut alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series. The Galaxy Buds Pro are listed to come with advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and enhanced battery life. The earbuds may also feature IPX7 water resistance. Earlier this month, the Galaxy Buds Pro moniker surfaced on the company's website.

Staples Canada has carried a listing of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Black, Silver, and Violet colour options. The retailer has listed the earbuds as the “Galaxy Attic”. Previous reports suggest “Attic” to be a codename of the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, the description on the retailer's site clearly mentions the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro title. The listing also has the SM-R190 model number that earlier appeared on Samsung's sites in India and other regions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price has been set at CAD 264.99 (roughly Rs. 15,200), according to the listing on the Staples Canada website. The surfaced pricing is in line with an earlier report that suggested a price of around $199 (roughly Rs. 14,600).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are listed on the Staples Canada site with an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. The earbuds appear to have a dedicated Ambient Sound mode, similar to the Transparency Mode on Apple AirPods Pro, to help users hear outside sounds while listening to their tracks. Further, Samsung could offer upgraded Active Noise Cancellation as well as an IPX7 water-resistant build. The Galaxy Buds Pro are listed to deliver up to five hours of usage on a single charge. Furthermore, the earbuds could come with an all-new case that we have already seen in earlier leaks.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on January 14 where it is expected to officially launch the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series.

