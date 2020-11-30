Samsung's upcoming true wireless earphones will be called the Galaxy Buds Pro, according to a new report based on certifications. The new earphones are expected to launch in January 2021 alongside the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. And the ‘Galaxy Buds Pro' moniker suggests that this will be the company's most premium true wireless headset to date. Like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which were announced in August 2020, the Galaxy Buds Pro is likely to have active noise cancellation as a key feature.

The ‘Galaxy Buds Pro' name has been reported by MySmartPrice, based on an Indonesia Telecom Certification listing. Apart from the name mentioned in the listing, the model number has also been mentioned as SM-R190. Similar listings for China and Korea have also been spotted with the same model number, suggesting that the new true wireless earphones are indeed close to launch. This ties in well with earlier reports that the new true wireless earphones will be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021.

Originally expected to be called ‘Galaxy Buds Beyond', the new name seems a more likely choice based on the certification listing. As before, we expect the Galaxy Buds Pro to have an in-canal design similar to the Galaxy Buds+, but to come with active noise cancellation.

Samsung only just launched the Galaxy Buds Live, which comes with premium features such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging. However, the odd shape of the earpieces makes for an uncomfortable fit and a weak passive seal. The Korean company is likely to go back to a more traditional design with the reported Galaxy Buds Pro, but not much else is known or confirmed about the new true wireless earphones from Samsung for now.

