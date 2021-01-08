Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests

We could see Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 January 2021 18:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Could Launch on January 14 Alongside Galaxy S21 Series, Teaser Suggests

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will likely have active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could be unveiled on January 14
  • The TWS earphones may have ANC and an in-canal fit
  • Samsung will also announce the Galaxy S21 smartphone range on the date

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones could be unveiled on January 14, based on a teaser video posted by the company on Twitter. The rumoured Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to be announced alongside the flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series, at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event that will be live streamed alongside CES 2021. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to be the company's most expensive and feature-filled TWS earphones yet, and come only a few months after the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live.

While the event on January 14 will focus on the Galaxy S21 smartphone series, the cryptic teaser tweeted by Samsung suggests that an audio product will also be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event. There's no confirmation on the product itself, and the teaser only indicates an audio product and not specifically headphones or earphones. However, based on rumours and reports over the past few weeks, it's likely that it could be the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Various reports have speculated on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and at this stage it's very easy to form a picture of what to expect from the finished product that could be launched on January 14. The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to have an in-canal fit unlike the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. There will also be active noise cancellation (ANC), along with other features such as gesture controls, app support, and Scalable Bluetooth codec support, that will give it an edge in sound quality when used with Samsung devices.

A recent report around the Galaxy Buds Pro suggests that the TWS earphones will be the most expensive yet from Samsung, and will be priced at $199 (approximately Rs. 14,600). Given that the Galaxy Buds Live are priced at Rs. 14,990 in India, the Galaxy Buds Pro could retail at closer to Rs. 20,000. This will put it in direct competition with Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3 in the premium TWS segment.

Although Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were launched only recently, the company has likely brought forward the launch of Galaxy Buds Pro to address some of the issues with the former headset. Although unique looking, thanks to their bean-like earpiece shape, the Galaxy Buds Live's strange fit makes for a sub-optimal fit and ANC. The sound quality wasn't quite up to the mark either.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Features, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications, True wireless earphones, TWS, Active noise cancellation, Earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
